FYI Calendar: The good times start rolling for Mardi Gras Feb. 2 in Eureka Springs

Let the Good Times Roll!

Mardi Gras Coronation Ball -- 6-10 p.m. Feb. 2, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Night Parade -- 6 p.m. Feb. 3, downtown Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball -- 6 p.m. Feb. 9, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Day Parade -- 2 p.m. Feb. 10, downtown Eureka Springs. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Fat Saturday Parade of Fools -- 2 p.m. Feb. 10, downtown Fayetteville. fayettevillemardigras.com.

Eat & Drink

Evenings In Eleven -- A locally inspired, five-course menu created by Executive Chef Timothy Ordway, 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Frost Fest -- With craft beers, live music, art, vendors, food trucks and more, 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $50-$100. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

Cupid's Canvas -- Fine wines, gourmet bites and the chance to create a shared masterpiece, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $65 per couple. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Go Dancing!

Hearts, Boots, and Heels in Harmony -- An evening of two-step lessons, line dancing, and info on heart health, mental health, domestic violence, suicide prevention, women's health and more, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, Auditorium, Building 3, Fayetteville. Free. va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care

See Some Art

Artists' Reception -- For "Beyond the Lens," a teen photography exhibit, plus the debut of a documentary film, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists' Reception -- For an exhibition of art works by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through April 21. waltonartscenter.org.

Make Something

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear It Here

Ryan & Ryan -- Father and son piano duo, 4 p.m. Feb. 4, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $25-$35. skokospac.org.

Audition

Shiloh Singers -- Delayed by weather to 6 p.m. Jan. 29, in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Find out more on the Shiloh Singers Facebook page.

Celebrate Black History

Create A Paper Quilt -- Featuring influential African-Americans, all day Feb. 1, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee -- Featuring Black actors and directors all month, starting with "Imitation of Life" (1934), 2 p.m. Feb. 2, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Super Saturday -- With storyteller Janice Katambwa, 10 a.m. Feb. 3, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Black History Month Celebration -- With Mayor Stephanie Orman, the NWA Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and magician Tommy Terrific, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 3, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Learn Something New

Contemporary Dance Class -- With NWA Movement Hub, 9 a.m. Jan. 29 or 6 p.m. Jan. 31, The Momentary in Bentonville. $15. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lifewriters -- Write and share the story of your own life, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 29, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Music, Society & Identity -- What is the role of music in our present-day society, 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 1, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Everyone Can Paint -- 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Exploring Your Family History -- With the Genealogy Department, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Make Something

Sew Simple -- Make an oven mitt, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 3, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Bean Mosaic Valentines -- 1-3 p.m. Feb. 3, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Necklace Making Workshop -- With Margaret Grubb, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Register at fsram.org/education.

A Glass Canvas -- Digital art with Jan Graham McMillen, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 17, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Read a Book

Hoopla Book Club -- A new book club starting with "Endless Nights" by Agatha Christie, 2 p.m. Jan. 30, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Entrepreneurs Book Club -- Noon Feb. 1, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Romance Book Club -- "The No-Show" by Beth O'Leary, 6 p.m. Feb. 1, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meet The Author -- With Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of "Chain Gang All-Stars," 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Bentonville Public Library. Free; note date change! bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk -- With Li Cai, author of "The Two," 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Jeni Lehmann, romance author, 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Take The Kids

"Ascension Day" -- How choices made in youth can alter the course of a lifetime is explored in this one-act play, set in a Wisconsin Bible camp in the spring of 1947, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. 521-4932 or artslivetheatre.com. Recommended for 10 and older.

Museum & Me -- Electricity, 9 a.m. Feb. 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free; best for ages 3-5. Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Hit The Road

Joyce Carol Oates -- Author of bestselling novels, critically acclaimed collections of short fiction, essays, plays, poetry, a memoir, "A Widow's Story," and an unlikely bestseller, "On Boxing," in an onstage chat with Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Williams Theater at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. $30-$60. tulsapac.com.

See The World

Chinese New Year Celebration -- 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 3, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Get Healthier

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m. Jan. 29, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga at the Bakery -- 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Here It Hear

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon Feb. 4, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

