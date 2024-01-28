GAME ON: ‘RoboQuest’ delivers the ‘Wow!’ with graphics, killer soundtrack





There are few widely acclaimed standout titles in the rogue-like first-person shooter genre, but French developer RyseUp Studios really showed up guns blazing with its frenetic, robot-smashing "RoboQuest."

One of the first things players will notice about "RoboQuest" is the art style, which has a distinctive comic-book feel with heavily outlined cel-shading, similar to the "Borderlands" titles. There's also frequent onomatopoeia, with words such as Blam!, PRRR, and Blast! splashing across the screen when firing guns, rockets and the like.

The other immediately noticeable element is the absolutely sick synth beats by EDM artist Noisecream. It's the perfect music choice to go along with the fast-paced combat, with the track adjusting itself to the action on screen, such as the beat dropping when entering combat after a rest zone. I've had the soundtrack on repeat all week. It's just so good.

The "RoboQuest" story is pretty minimal. It's the year 2700 and humans live scattered across a desert. A young girl, Max, finds an abandoned Guardian robot, she will use it to kill "badbots" and find out what happened to humanity.

















It follows that "RoboQuest" is a fairly simple, straightforward game. In a canyon-like environment, you play as the robot Max found, blast robots, pick up upgrades and advance from level to level. There's an exceedingly high amount of polish on the game, however, with smooth, tight controller inputs and responsive gameplay. Once the difficulty increases, the game kind of turns into a bullet-hell type of game, with projectiles flying in all directions, and the worst thing to do is stand still. It's a go-go-go sprint from moment one and never lets up until you're back in a safe zone.

Each map section completed is graded based on damage done and time taken, so dawdling gets players docked points. For maximum rewards, pull out all the stops, take risks and aim steady!

Each game starts over at level one, with a basic pistol. Along the way, new weapons and other upgrades are found in a variety of places, so every playthrough offers a unique challenge and approach. The weapons are varied and all pretty good, with options ranging from melee weapons to sniper rifles, explosive rockets, dual-wielded shotguns or machine pistols, flamethrowers, freeze guns and more.

There are also multiple unlockable classes for a more varied play style, such as the Guardian option which has a special shield ability, the Ranger with a thrown javelin, or Commando that can unleash a barrage of rockets.

Every run can earn permanent rewards, however, by collecting wrenches that can be used for dozens of Base Camp upgrades between matches. These give upgrades such as a permanently increased maximum health or more weapon choices at the start of each run.

While each run is only a maximum of 12 levels, the ever-changing nature of the canyons, hidden areas, and randomized upgrades give "RoboQuest" a ton of replayability. It's also pretty difficult, even on standard mode, until you get some upgrades under your belt and really grasp the frenetic mechanics needed.

"RoboQuest" is also multiplayer, with a cross-platform option to call in another player ally (called a brobot), to tackle the missions together. There's no voice or text chat (although one can arrange this via third-party software such as Discord), but it's also not really necessary. The enemies are significantly stronger with two players, but it also means allies can pick each other up when downed.

FPS games aren't my favorite genre, but I was pleasantly kind of blown away by how excellently executed almost every part of "RoboQuest" is. All told there's at least 40-50 hours of gameplay to unlock everything, and it's easy to jump in and out of. Load screens are short, controls are intuitive and you can tell a big focus was made on making it fun, not just difficult.

After more than a decade as a reviewer, Jason Bennett has an unhealthy love for rogue-like survival games and terrible puns. Questions or suggestions? Reach out to him at JBsonGames@gmail.com.





'RoboQuest'

Platform: PC, XBX/S.

Cost: $24.99

Rating: Everyone for animated violence

Score: 8 out of 10







