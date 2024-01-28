Jeff Randazzo, chief animal control officer in Macomb County, Mich., said Frappy, a palm-sized blue pit bull puppy, was found in her 24-year-old owner's pocket when Roseville police arrested the man in connection with the theft of a bank customer's bag containing about $5,200.

Christopher Stultz, a 49-year-old veteran of Antrim, N.H., faces five years in federal prison after admitting to faking his need for a wheelchair for 20 years to claim more than $660,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Heather Stines, 45, of New York City, was charged with concealing a corpse after officers discovered a man's head and body parts packaged in multiple black bags in the refrigerator and freezer in her Brooklyn apartment, officials said.

Shanda Vander Ark, 44, of Norton Shores, Mich., was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole for her role in the abuse and starvation death of her mentally disabled 15-year-old son who weighed just 69 pounds.

Michael Geilenfeld, 71, an American founder of the St. Joseph's Home for Boys orphanage in Haiti, was arrested on accusations that he traveled between November 2006 and December 2010 from Miami to the Caribbean island "for the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct" with four boys, authorities said.

Wayne Lozier, 45, a Louisiana bounty hunter hired to find and apprehend a woman who had an arrest warrant on two misdemeanor charges, was sentenced to a decade in federal prison for kidnapping the woman from a home in St. Peters, Mo.

Jordan Thomas, 29, was being held without bond in the Chowan County, N.C., jail after a tow truck worker discovered the body of a 19-year-old woman in the trunk of a car left in a "private parking lot" in Washington, N.C., authorities said.

Ryan Schlesinger, 31, of Tuscon, Ariz., was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a federal agent who was part of a group of Marshals Service personnel who were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant in November 2018 at his home.

C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, Democratic representative of Maryland and House Appropriations Committee member, announced in a statement that he will not seek a 12th term in Congress and "decided to retire to spend more time with my family."