Switch is inadvisable

Arkansas counties use Election System and Software (ES&S) equipment tested and certified by the U.S Election Assistance Commission. Voting equipment consists of an electronic poll book and ballot printer (cost approximately $1,500), an Express Vote ballot marker ($4,000) and DS-200 ballot tabulator ($5,000).

Voters have the opportunity to verify their completed ballot before feeding it into the tabulator. The tabulator also counts absentee ballots.

ES&S programs media for the voting equipment for each election. Some counties do it in-house. For each election, the election commission programs the poll book, ballot marker and tabulator with thumb drives. While the saber-rattling about cybersecurity concerns may apply to other states, I am confident Arkansas' system is secure at the county level.

Results are immediate upon request. Counting paper ballots by hand will be time-consuming, and the results not known for days after a major election. Uncounted ballots offer the opportunity for election fraud. If Arkansas switched to paper ballots counted by hand, about $7 million worth of voting equipment will be discarded. I suppose other states whose equipment is not as up to date as Arkansas would purchase the equipment at a reduced price.

STUART SOFFER

White Hall

Stuart Soffer served seven years as the Republican designate on the state Board of Election Commissioners and 15 years as a Jefferson County election commissioner, and represented the United States seven times as an international election observer with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Fix issue at the source

Trying to fix our immigration problem at the border (better fences, more personnel, etc.) makes no more sense than trying to fix a leaky faucet by placing a bigger bucket under it. Deploying resources to address the socioeconomic problems in the origin countries makes a lot more sense.

LEN WHITE

Fayetteville

Endorsement queries

The endorsement of Donald Trump by both Sen. Tom Cotton and Gov. Sarah Sanders raises two important questions.

First, given Cotton's military background, how could he endorse a candidate who has exhibited a blatant disregard for national security? Most Americans cannot begin to understand the damage Trump's intentional mishandling of highly classified documents may have done to U.S. national security. That is understandable given how few people, military or civilian, have ever dealt with top secret/sensitive compartmented information documents.

But Cotton fully understands the implications of the enemies of the U.S. obtaining the data contained in those documents and the incalculable damage that could inflict on our military and intelligence services. He knows the dangers exposure of those documents pose to the true patriots serving in those services. He also knows that any military or intelligence officer would be punished severely for what Trump did, and rightfully so.

Having been entrusted with classified documents/systems on numerous occasions throughout my military and civilian career, I could never endorse anyone who treats that responsibility with arrogant recklessness. So, Senator Cotton, why did you endorse Trump when other good Republican candidates with no security violations were still in the race?

Second, there was no mention in either endorsement of Trump's allegations that he was cheated during the 2020 election. Trump has led millions of Americans to question the integrity of U.S. elections. That's not a minor thing. Fair elections are a major tenet of our republic. Exit polls in Iowa and New Hampshire confirm that large numbers of Americans believe Trump's allegations. So Governor Huckabee and Senator Cotton, if you are going to endorse Trump, don't you owe us a real answer? We need truth from you, not the deflections politicians usually offer when confronted with this question.

Do you believe Trump was cheated?

KENNETH CARROLL

Fayetteville

Must understand why

Bret Stephens in last Sunday's Perspective section makes "The case for Trump ... by someone that wants him to lose." This well-thought-out op-ed is a must-read for all Democrats, independents, and voters of any belief who fall in the "Never Trump!" camp. Presently, the election is so close we may have to live with a Donald Trump presidency.

We must understand the conditions in the country that lead our fellow citizens to vote for Trump. There is a dissatisfaction and torpor in the country that plays into the Trump narrative. The "Happy Days are here again" of the Biden narrative just simply doesn't resonate. Understanding this could help dissipate the enmity between the two groups and help us live together. This essay discusses these issues thoroughly. A companion piece should be written outlining "The case for Biden ..."

As good citizens of a democracy, we are called upon to accept the results of a fair election and vow to rectify our disappointment in a future ballot box, not in the streets. Acceptance of the voters' will in an election is the most basic assumption of a functioning democracy. It is foundational.

When political leaders refuse to accept the results of a fair election, it is a violation of the very underlying tenets of democracy and the Constitution. On Jan. 6, 2021, we experienced the results. Our Capitol was attacked and broken into by an angry mob. Our senators and representatives had to flee for their very lives.

One thing is certain about the 2024 presidential election: Roughly half of the voters will not see their choice elected president. As good citizens in a democracy, we must all be willing to accept the results if our country is to survive as we know it.

If defeated again, will Trump accept it this time? The outcome would be catastrophic if he didn't.

GEORGE BENJAMIN

Siloam Springs