LIVE! A Music Calendar: Brooks and Dunn ‘scoot’ to Arkansas this May

If you like to "Boot Scootin' Boogie," then we have great news.

Brooks and Dunn will bring their "REBOOT" tour to the Walmart AMP in Rogers this summer. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. May 10 with David Lee Murphy and ERNST. Tickets are $45-$139.75 plus applicable fees and went on sale Friday.

Other country superstars who have announced shows at the AMP this year include Riley Green on April 27, Parker McCollum on May 3, Whisky Myers on May 11, HARDY on May 30 and Lainey Wilson on Aug. 10.

RIVER VALLEY

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

King Opera House -- Chad Prather (comedy), 7 p.m. Feb. 2; Larry B Soul Experience, 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2.

Hero's -- Ju Ju & the Juggernauts, 8 p.m. Feb. 26; Jeff Horton Trio, 8 p.m. March 8.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill -- Sadie Bass, 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

La Huerta Mexican Restaurant -- Robert Rauch, 6 p.m. Feb. 6.

AJ's Oyster House -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

TempleLive -- Tracy Byrd and Midnight South, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14;

Majestic Fort Smith -- Afroman, 91 Thompson & Swayzee Beats and DJ D Sewell, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Casper McWade, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Trenton Fletcher and Noah Bowman, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Riverwind Casino -- Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Farewell Party -- Oreo Blue, 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Choctaw Casino Pocola -- Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5.

