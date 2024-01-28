Local notes: Free legal aid; Free dance event Feb. 10; $20 Amazon gift cards to blood donors

Free Legal Aid

There will be a walk-in clinic for veterans who need help with a civil legal need from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Homeless Program Office, 228 E. Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville or 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Mental Health Clinic, Building 44, 1100 N. College Ave in Fayetteville.

Civil legal services include:

Domestic services including divorce, custody and visitation, child support, modifications, paternity, adoption, name change, minor/adult guardianship, orders of protection, domestic violence and more

Housing services including landlord/tenant, evictions, housing discrimination, foreclosure, disaster relief and simple deeds

Benefits including medicaid, unemployment, social security, employment discrimination, disability rights/benefits, workers compensation and school loans

Other services include wills and estates, power of attorney, chapter 7 bankruptcy, record sealing/expungement, income tax and more.

Information: (800) 952-9243 or arlegalaid.org.

Hearts Boots & Heels in Harmony

The Veterans Administration is hosting "Hearts, Boots & Heels in Harmony" from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10 in the auditorium building, 1100 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. This is a free event. Dress attire can be red and white and may be formal to fun. There will be professional two-step and line dancing lessons, a photo booth and light refreshments. Friends and family members are all welcome.

Information: email andrea.predl@va.gov or bdailey@domesticpeace.com.

Salute to Veteran Patients

Each year during the month of February, the Department of Veterans Affairs pays tribute to veterans with the National Salute to Veteran Patients. Join them this year to visit and honor veteran patients at this annual event.

The Salute to Veteran Patients can be made any time between 10 a.m. and noon Feb. 14 in the main lobby of building 21, 1100 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. A staff tour guide will escort visitors while visiting patients and distributing valentines made by local school children.

Information: (479) 444-5060 or email sue.hess@va.gov or jenifer.kruse@va.gov.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage as severe winter weather has further impacted the ability to rebuild the blood supply. Blood donors are urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

The national blood supply remains at critically low levels. Blood drives have been canceled in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood. As a result, nearly 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month alone. In addition to dangerous road conditions, many Americans have dealt with flight and shipping delays, and the Red Cross is no different. Snow, ice and extreme temperatures have made it tougher to move vital blood products across the Red Cross network, affecting deliveries to hospitals in some locations.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give Feb. 1-29, will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email.

The nation is currently facing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. When fewer people donate blood, any disruption to blood donations -- like recent weather systems -- can have a huge effect on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion. Generous blood donors are vital to ensuring those in need of transfusions have access to lifesaving care.

Since announcing an emergency blood shortage earlier this month, thousands of donors across the country have answered the call to help. In appreciation for all those who take the time to help save lives, the Red Cross is pleased to launch an all-new Blood Donor Rewards program. This program offers a new way for the Red Cross to say thank-you for the generous donations that are critical to patients counting on lifesaving care. All donors will now earn points for their donations that accumulate each time they roll up a sleeve to give. Donors automatically started earning points on Jan. 1 and they can redeem points any time of year to receive e-gift cards or save them to redeem and claim an exclusive Red Cross merchandise item in the next calendar year.

Information: redcrossblood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.