Motivated committee members needed

We need folks who can do more than write a big check to their favorite politician. That statement should be enough for some of you to move on to the next section of the newspaper. So go ahead, because as my sainted grandma once said, it ain't gonna get no better.

I'm not going to paint everyone who gives big-dollar checks to our politicians as being whiny backside-lickers who expect to be rewarded But if you wonder why so many of our boards and commissions seem to stumble along, and don't tackle the tough items, maybe they need an in-your-face-kicker on board.

We need to increase their numbers on state boards, commissions, and committees, which are mostly made up of good folks who are doing the best they can. However, most of these organizations need an in-your-face-kicker or two who will push reluctant folks to lead, not just nod, and if needed, get in the faces of those in charge.

It's easy to conclude men like Thomas Jefferson were in-your-face-kickers. If those patriots weren't in the face of the crown, beating democracy's drum, we'd still be a part of England.

It's a lot easier to go with the flow, because in-your-face-kickers can quickly find themselves shunned and kept off boards and commissions. An example: Do you think I have a snowball's chance in hell to be appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission? I'm a former three-time president of the Arkansas Wildlife Federation, was honored as Conservationist of the Year, a former member and chairman of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, a University of Arkansas graduate, and an activist who has worked to restore Arkansas' trees and wildlife.

Still, not a chance. Why? As a former governor told me, "Richard, you have made so many enemies, I couldn't get you approved by the Arkansas Senate." I consider that an in-your-face-kicker's badge of honor.

Now, let's consider a few boards and commissions where an in-your-face-kicker is needed. Let's start with the state Game and Fish Commission. It's trying to ignore the resurgence of apex predators. I get emails almost daily on wolf and cougar sightings. If the commission would act, maybe we could slow down the feral hog explosion and give our few remaining quail a fighting chance of survival.

Next: The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees; it would want to keep me from raising cane about the seven million items locked up in an agri warehouse instead of in a campus historical museum.

The Arkansas Waterways Commission is still calling the Arkansas part of the Ouachita River a navigable stream, while ignoring the current disaster created by the Felsenthal Locks that killed the best fishing in the state while causing thousands of trees to clog the river.

The state Highway Commission: We're used to being ignored here in lower Arkansas; when it comes to highways, we're always last on the list. We got a bone thrown our way by having U.S. 167 finally four-laned all the way to Little Rock, thanks to Madison Murphy.

However, old beat-up east-west U.S. 82 is still a work in progress, and that is where a good in-your-face-kicker on the Commission could help. In El Dorado, a U.S. 82 bypass for through traffic is available south of town, but U.S. 82 business goes through downtown about three blocks from the center.

There is a 1920s bridge overpass that was constructed during the 1920s oil boom, when 22 train arrivals and departures made it necessary. Today? There are three to five train arrivals daily, and with the south U.S. 82 bypass and multiple other crossings, the idea that a historical bridge is about to be destroyed is just stupid. Let's save $1 million (an estimate of removing the overpass) and repurpose the bridge into a pedestrian dining and shopping street, like European cities have done for decades. A good in-your-face-kicker wouldn't let them get away with ignoring the request to repurpose the historic bridge; yes, they have been contacted.

If y'all think I did some in-your-face kicking when the City of El Dorado recently whacked down 25 large crape myrtle trees that I had planted, saying you were "improving drainage," you were right. If you do it again you had better bolt the mayor's desk to the floor, because I'm gonna kick it.

An in-your-face-kicker is altruistic. And since we're not knocking 'em dead education-wise, let me define altruistic: one whose actions benefit others and the society in general.

OK? Raise your hand if want to be one.

