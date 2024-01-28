



Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigned Friday from WWE's parent company the day after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit accusing him and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex. McMahon stepped down from the board of directors at WWE's parent company, TKO Group, according to a statement released late Friday. He continued to deny wrongdoing following the lawsuit filed Thursday by Janel Grant, who worked in the company's legal and talent departments. McMahon stepped down as WWE's CEO in 2022 amid an investigation into allegations that match those in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut, where WWE is based. Grant also names as defendants in the lawsuit the WWE and John Laurinaitis, the company's former head of talent relations and general manager. "I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," McMahon said in the statement. "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name." TKO Group issued a statement saying it is taking the allegations seriously. "Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE," TKO Group said in a statement. "While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team's tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant's horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally." Email and social media messages seeking comment were also left for Laurinaitis. Grant is seeking unspecified monetary damages and to have the court void a $3 million nondisclosure agreement, of which she alleges she received only $1 million.

A judge Thursday conditionally released U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic this month on domestic violence charges. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was ordered to pay a $510 deposit, undergo government counseling and meet with authorities every two months until they conclude their investigation into allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend, a Dominican rapper known as Yailin. The judge, Fatima Veloz, also issued protection orders for both sides. After the hearing, Hernandez's attorney, Waldo Pimentel, accused prosecutors of "fabricating" evidence against his client.



