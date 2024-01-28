Ongoing misery

FAYETTEVILLE -- It was another downer of an SEC game for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team on Saturday at Walton Arena.

But give the Razorbacks credit for putting up a fight against No. 6 Kentucky.

The Wildcats needed a late rally to beat the Razorbacks 63-57.

Arkansas' previous five SEC losses were by an average of 20.6 points, including 77-51 at Ole Miss on Wednesday night. The Razorbacks never led against the Rebels or in losses at Georgia or at home to South Carolina.

"I've not been happy with the effort over the course of the last couple of weeks," Arkansas Coach Musselman said. "Tonight ... I can't fault their effort

"We're not a good offensive team. All you've got to do is watch the game. We struggled at taking care of the ball.

"But because of effort and defense tonight, we were in the game. There have been a lot of games we haven't had a lead at all.

"So I don't fault the connectivity that the team had and I do not fault their effort one bit tonight. I thought they played as hard as they could play."

The Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6) have lost six of their first seven SEC games for the second time since joining the conference for the 1991-92 season.

Arkansas also started 1-6 during the 2008-09 season on its way to a 2-14 finish before the SEC schedule was expanded from 16 to 18 games for the 2012-13 season when Missouri and Texas A&M joined the conference.

But the Razorbacks looked like a different team Saturday than the one that had been getting blown out in SEC play with its lone victory 78-77 over Texas A&M.

"I feel like we had tough practices over the week, getting better, good chemistry with the guys," said Arkansas senior forward Chandler Lawson, who had 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocked shots. "And Coach has been preaching about effort. Don't let another guy out-hustle you.

"We just wanted to go out there today and prove what Coach has been preaching. Just hustle, hustle, hustle, and I feel like we did a wonderful job at that.

"But we were still short with the turnovers and everything."

The Razorbacks had 13 turnovers, including senior guards El Ellis and Khalif Battle losing the ball on back-to-back possessions with 2:22 and 1:49 left to help fuel an 8-0 run by Kentucky in which the Wildcats' lead went from 53-52 to 61-52.

Ellis, who started at point guard, had 7 points and 3 rebounds, but also had 5 turnovers.

"We changed a lot of things over the last three days," Musselman said. "We tried to really control tempo. Tried to really run some of our sets that we ran at [his previous coaching stop at] Nevada that we haven't run much here.

"But the turnovers, I mean, we need better point guard play straight up."

Senior guard Antonio Reeves led Kentucky (15-4, 5-2) with 24 points, including a three-pointer to put the Wildcats ahead 56-52 with 2:40 left.

Reeves, who scored a career-high 37 points in Kentucky's 88-79 victory at Arkansas last season, hit 9 of 20 shots on Saturday, including 4 of 8 three-pointers.

"I feel like every time I play here I have a good game," Reeves said. "I just have a mentality to go out there and score for the team if they're not scoring.

"Just staying aggressive at all times. Just figuring out what shots to take, what shots not to and just play within the offense."

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard added 14 points for the Wildcats, senior forward Tre Mitchell had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman guard D.J. Wagner had eight points.

Arkansas senior forward Makhi Mitchell had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Senior forward Jalen Graham added eight points.

The Razorbacks outrebounded the Wildcats 44-39.

"Our bigs were phenomenal," Musselman said. "I thought that was the best game that 'Khi Mitchell has played for us [in the two seasons] since he's been here.

"I thought Graham and Lawson battled and did all they could do against a super talented front line."

Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark, back in the lineup after missing the Ole Miss game because of migraine headaches, scored 11 points and hit 5 of 17 shots. He also had eight rebounds.

"I think anytime you're away from the practice floor, you can lose a little rhythm or whatever, but we tried to put new sets in that could get him involved in different areas of the floor," Musselman said. "I thought Kentucky did a phenomenal job of shading an extra defender at him. I thought they made his looks really difficult tonight."

Battle had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in his second consecutive start.

Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile didn't play because of knee soreness that also caused him to sit out the second half at Ole Miss.

Senior guard Davonte Davis missed the game because he "has stepped away from the program" Arkansas announced in a one-sentence news release that was emailed to members of the media shortly before tipoff.

Musselman declined to elaborate beyond the statement when asked after the game about Davis' status with the team.

Kentucky, which lost 79-62 at South Carolina on Tuesday night, improved to 4-0 this season and 19-3 over the past three seasons in games played immediately after a loss.

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 14-4 lead and were ahead 26-24 at halftime after both teams shot 9 of 31 from the field. The Wildcats had to heat up to do that after starting 1 of 16.

"When I was younger, when I was at UMass and we'd shoot 35% and win against Maryland -- which we did -- I'm like, 'That's the greatest game ever,' " Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. "Because it ends up becoming a rock fight.

"Somewhere along the line that's going to happen and do you have the wherewithal to win the game? Neither one of us could make a shot."

Reeves said he didn't realize the Wildcats missed so many shots early.

"I just knew keep shooting and they are eventually going to fall," Reeves said. "That's all I was thinking about."

Kentucky hit 7 of 11 three-pointers in the second half to finish 9 of 20. The Wildcats came into the game averaging 89.9 points per game to lead the nation. The Razorbacks held them 26.9 points under their average.

Arkansas shot 33.3% (20 of 60) and was 4 of 19 on three-pointers.

"It was a good defensive performance and it was not a good offensive performance," said Musselman, who is 3-3 against Kentucky.

Arkansas led for 25:28 and as late as 10:36 to play when Graham's jumper in the lane put the Razorbacks ahead 41-40, but the Wildcats had a better closing move.

"It was very disappointing," Lawson said of the Razorbacks falling short. "We've got to capitalize on every moment. Every possession matters, as you see out there.

"I feel like Kentucky's a great team. I feel like we should have won tonight. Just got to take better care of the ball."