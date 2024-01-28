Organization founder lauded

Berthenia Gill, founder and longtime program director of Youth Advocate and Resource Network Inc. (aka YARN), was honored during the organization's inaugural Appreciation Lunch Banquet, held Jan. 20 at Stone Hill Ranch Event Center in Mayflower.

The event drew "staff, students, volunteers, parents, guardians, community partners, supporters and ... family" to a packed gathering that included a chance to bid on silent auction items and enjoy a buffet meal.

Maria Hoskins, Gill's daughter and incoming program director, welcomed attendees. Bobbie Edmonds of Fort Worth served as emcee for a program that featured vocal performances; a video presentation; and tributes to Gill from the church community, community-partnership representatives, mentorship representatives, and Youth Advocate program participants/beneficiaries ... including the youth themselves. Gill shared her appreciation during closing remarks.

Proceeds will benefit the educational programs of Youth Advocate, founded in 1985 to provide rural Faulkner County youth with options for learning and career opportunities.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams