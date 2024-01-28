OTHERS SAY: Empty seats

Education leaders spent the pandemic telling students that showing up to school wasn't necessary. Many of them took the lesson to heart.

The New Yorker recently featured a long piece on chronic absenteeism. Students receive that designation when they miss 10 percent of school days, which in most places is about 18 days.

Missing class is one obvious cause of why so many students struggle academically. Schools can't teach students who don't show up. Those students don't learn as much, which for many leads to a lifetime of reduced opportunities.

Last August, The Associated Press reported that chronic absenteeism across the nation jumped from 13 percent of students in the 2018-19 school year to 28 percent in 2021-22.

The problem was once largely confined to high schools. But Education Week notes that it is now affecting more elementary school kids.

Policymakers have tried a variety of approaches to combat the problem, with varying results. But the issue highlights the importance of creating a positive and safe learning environment that is attractive to both students and parents.

One way to do that is to expand options for families. If a traditional public school can't get one-third of its students to attend classes consistently, it's failing. Give parents a choice and let them find a school that can motivate their children in a supportive, engaging manner.