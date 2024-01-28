Opinion

Pedal power

The Trails at Mena initiative will become a major destination that, unlike western states and Canada, will offer cycling 12 months a year.

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Rex Nelson

Mist rises over Talimena Scenic Drive near Mena in January 2023. Nestled along the winding 54-mile roadway is a burgeoning network of cycling trails. The Trails at Mena project eventually will include more than 100 miles of destination-quality trails. “This will be for cyclists what Vail, Breckenridge and Aspen are for skiers,” a person involved in the effort says. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)


Phillip Wilson was working in the technology sector in Dallas after having grown up in rural west Arkansas when he experienced what a lot of Arkansans have through the years.