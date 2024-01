Come meet Han Solo! This sweet pup is a Lab mix looking for a household that will show him love and affection for the rest of his life. He has a gentle spirit and will require a lot of patience and understanding as he grows into a mature dog. Come take a look at this galactic pup today and see if you are the perfect match for Han Solo! Han can be adopted through the Humane Society of Pulaski County. For more information, visit warmhearts.org.