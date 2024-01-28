Second-half surge boosts UCA to win

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team hardly made adjustments at halftime Saturday afternoon.

The Bears changed the way they defended a Kennesaw State screening action and they emphasized communication. The biggest note UCA Coach Anthony Boone had for his group was to keep shooting.

Sometimes shots fall, and sometimes they don't. UCA witnessed both firsthand Saturday as it overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Kennesaw State 92-87 at the Farris Center.

"All we could do is keep encouraging our guys to take the open looks, keep working the ball around the perimeter, trying to get paint touches so that we can get our guys open on the outside," Boone said. "They stayed true to who they are and kept doing what they're supposed to do. They didn't give up on doing what was right, and [shots] fell for them."

In the first half, UCA (8-15, 4-3 ASUN) shot 40% from the field and made just 2 of 15 three-pointers despite plenty of open looks for its shooters.

In the second half, those shots didn't change much as Kennesaw State (13-8, 4-3) continued to collapse on drives, allowing passing windows for UCA. But those passes led to assists rather than transition opportunities in the second half.

The Bears shot 57.1% from the field after halftime, hitting five three-pointers. With the Owls concerned about leaving shooters open, the Bears racked up 19 free throw attempts, making 17, by attacking closeouts.

Kennesaw State outscored UCA 43-38 in the first half. But UCA had a 54-44 advantage in the second half.

UCA freshman Tucker Anderson set the tone for the Bears after the break, hitting two three-pointers and totaling 11 points in the first six minutes. The Bentonville West graduate led UCA with 19 points.

"That was a lot of fun," Boone said. "I was happy for him because he had been working hard defensively in the game to help us and his shots just weren't falling. He was doing everything right, so it was good to see him rewarded for his great effort."

Freshman guard Javion Guy-King was also instrumental in the Bears' second-half surge thanks to his play on both ends. In eight second-half minutes, Guy-King scored 13 of his 15 points.

His free throws and a steal with 15 seconds remaining added four quick points to UCA's lead and made it a two-possession game.

Along with Anderson and Guy-King, Daniel Sofield (18) and Masai Olowokere (17) scored in double figures for the Bears.

Saturday's win over the reigning ASUN champion moved UCA to 4-3 in ASUN play, one game behind a tie for second place with North Florida and Stetson, and three games back of conference-leader Eastern Kentucky.

"This is a big boost for confidence because [Kennesaw State] is still a really good team," Boone said. "They won a number of games in the nonconference. They have some really good, quality wins. They've been tough to play against in ASUN play, and they still have a really, really good roster. So this is a big win for us as far as confidence goes. Hopefully we'll be able to keep it going."

ASUN WOMEN

Central Arkansas 67, Kennesaw State 60

Making its final six shots from the field, the University of Central Arkansas overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Ga., to remain in second place in the ASUN standings.

The Sugar Bears (14-6, 6-1 ASUN) trailed 58-57 with 3:07 with remaining. Over the final two minutes, they outscored the Owls (8-12, 4-3) 8-0 to complete a 12-2 run and secure the win.

Kinley Fisher, Leah Mafua and Jade Upshaw each had 13 points to lead the Sugar Bears.

Prencis Harden led Kennesaw State with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 5 steals.

UCA shot 50% from the field and held Kennesaw State to 39%. The Sugar Bears struggled with turnovers, surrendering 22 and 23 Owls points off of them.