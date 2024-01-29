Sportsbooks List 49ers as Slight Favorites Over Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII

The matchup for Super Bowl LVIII is set with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the 49ers as a 3-point favorite over the Chiefs and the initial point total is 47.

The Chiefs are heading back to the big game for the fourth time in five seasons and become just the third team in NFL history to accomplish that feat. With a victory in Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City would become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion since the 2003/2004 New England Patriots. They'll also join an elite group of dynasties that won three Lombardi Trophies in five seasons (1970s Steelers, 1990s Cowboys, 2000s Patriots).

The NFC champion 49ers are making the franchise's eighth Super Bowl appearance. A 49ers' Super Bowl victory would tie the Steelers and Patriots for an NFL record six Super Bowl wins in team history.

The 49ers and Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVIII where San Francisco is a 3 point favorite over Kansas City. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers -140 | Kansas City Chiefs +110

Spread: 49ers -3 (+100) | Chiefs +3 (-120)

Total: Over 47 (-110) | Under 47 (-110)

Game Info: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Nevada

The Chiefs and 49ers met in Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City won 31-20. Their most recent matchup came in the 2022 regular season with the Patrick Mahomes led squad winning 44-23. The Chiefs are 8-7 all time against San Francisco.

Chiefs and 49ers Betting Record Against the Spread

From a betting perspective, the Chiefs are an impressive 12-7-1 against the spread and have covered in their last five outings and the Under has cashed in five of their last six games. San Francisco is 9-9 against the spread but hasn't covered the number in four of their last five games. The 49ers were third in scoring offense with an average of 28.6 points per game and the Over has hit in 11 of their 18 games.

SI Sportsbook listed the 49ers as favorites for each of their playoff matchups including 10.5 point favorites over the Packers and 7.5 point favorites over the Lions, they haven't covered the spread this post-season. Meanwhile the Chiefs were underdogs in their last two playoffs games, Kansas City was getting 2.5 points from the Bills and 4.5 points from the Ravens and obviously won both of those games outright.

SI Betting's Super Bowl coverage will continue throughout the week including player props, best bets, and novelty props. Say tuned.

