The Medium invites artists and art lovers to dish over dinner Jan. 31

Table Talks brings creatives together

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

The Table Talks series was born in November 2023 with crochet artist Gina Gallina and community organizer Matthew McMillan of EO Space as the first creatives invited to speak. Scheduled monthly through June at The Medium in Springdale, the series is described as “a monthly gathering bringing together local creatives and the public for an evening of inspiration and community building over a shared meal.” (Courtesy Photo/Meredith Mashburn)

As an artist, what do you need to be successful?

That's what Amber Perrodin, Artist & Community manager, and the rest of the CACHE team at the Medium asked themselves -- and the first cohort of the Creative Exchange Fund grant recipients.

"[We]