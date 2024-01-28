Threats, break-in `are cited in arrest

Jacksonville police on Friday afternoon arrested a man who authorities say broke into a home and threatened to kill three children.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Pike Avenue spoke with the children and a witness who said that Earl Mangum, 36, of Jacksonville followed the children home after a fight between one of them and Mangum's child, according to an arrest report.

Mangum started beating on the door and trying to force his way inside, the victims and witness told police. He yelled that he would kill the three if they didn't let him in, the report says.

Mangum was able to force his way inside the residence, the report states, but left after he couldn't find the kids. Police arrested him shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. Officers noticed damage to the front door and an interior door near where the kids were hiding.

Mangum faces three felony first-degree terroristic threatening charges, a felony residential burglary count and a misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief count. He did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Saturday night.