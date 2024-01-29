Baffert, big purse point spotlight on Southwest

The 59th Southwest Stakes loses little glitter even with Oaklawn's Smarty Jones winner sitting it out.

One trainer's participation assures Saturday's $800,000 Grade 3 race for 3-year-olds a national focus not often cast on Arkansas racing in February.

He may not be on the grounds -- look instead for assistant Jimmy Barnes, wearing dark sunglasses -- but Bob Baffert is coming to collect the rent on a race he virtually owns.

Wynstock, a last-out Grade 2 winner at Los Alamitos in California, breaks from post five in a 12-horse field with the winner receiving 20 Kentucky Derby qualifying points. For Baffert, ruled off Churchill Downs, that will entail the colt winning the Southwest under another trainer's name. Kyle Frey keeps the mount on the Solomini colt, a third-out maiden winner going a mile in October at Santa Anita.

Wynstock, winning Dec. 16 at Los Alamitos, has stumped betters twice at 13-1. His odds are likely to be much less in a race that Baffert has won six times, including the last two runnings with Arabian Knight and Newgrange (2022) , both ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

The Southwest, won in 2004 by future Kentucky Derby and Preakness hero Smarty Jones and in 2021 by upcoming Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, is one of four stakes on the 12-race card originally scheduled Jan. 27.

The 74th King Cotton, worth $150,000, begins a pick-three wager including the 48th Martha Washington ($250,000) and the 41st American Beauty ($150,000). The Southwest, slotted as race 11 for 4:50 p.m., is included in the track's late pick-five bet.

The Martha Washington, which along with the Southwest received a purse increase, is the Southwest equivalent for 3-year-old fillies. Past winners include 2022 Kentucky Oaks heroine Secret Oath, trained by Hall of Famer Wayne Lukas, and Wet Paint, who went on to sweep the track's Grade 3 Oaks preps (Honeybee and Fantasy) for trainer Brad Cox.

The Southwest, long conducted at one mile, features the Oaklawn debut of Otto the Conqueror, who won twice at Churchill Downs before a Dec. 15 Remington Park triumph in the muddy $300,000 Springboard Mile. Three Chimneys Farm owns Otto, trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, who has royal breeding on both sides of his pedigree (Derby-winning sire Street Sense and Preakness-winning broodmare sire Shackleford). Joel Rosario picks up the mount.

Asmussen also entered Carbone, whose Dec. 31 local victory was the first for hot first-year sire and past sprint champion Mittole. For a fast-rated mile in 1:38.63, Carbone (co-owned by Texans Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt, who raced Oaklawn winner Mitole, and Hot Springs investor Staton Flurry) received a 98 Beyer Speed Figure. Ricardo Santana Jr., who rode Mitole at Oaklawn, stays aboard the bay colt.

Liberal Arts, an Arrogate colt, won the Grade 3 Street Sense in October for trainer Robert Medina. Oaklawn leader Cristian Torres is the rider.

Lukas-trained Just Steel, by Justify, is a Churchill stakes winner and last-out second to Catching Freedom in the Smarty Jones. For that, his two-turn debut, he got a 93 Beyer and keeps Ramon Vazquez aboard.

Cox entered Awesome Road for the Albaugh Family Stables, which owns Catching Freedom and raced the trainer's 2023 Arkansas Derby winner, Angel of Empire. Ken McPeek counters with meet winner Common Defense and Smarty Jones fifth-place finisher Mystik Dan, the latter working in New Orleans while Oaklawn was closed for weather.