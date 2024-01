Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 18-24 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 18

Colin Augustus Cope, 28, and Isaiah Wayne Bradley, 21, both of Rogers

Andrew Justin Kane Frazier, 46, and Jennifer Lynn Roe, 54, both of Cave Springs

Robert Allen King II, 50, Bentonville, and Theresa Lynne Mosier, 41, Springdale

Logan Donald Maddox, 26, and Jakki LeAnn Powers, 34, both of Siloam Springs

Jan. 19

Braeden Daniel Hess, 27, and Cynthia Grace Butcher, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Nicolas Antonio Martinez Portillo, 26, and Guadalupe Ramirez-Pina, 35, both of Pea Ridge

Sebastian Mercado, 20, Rogers, and Monica Lizet Arreguin, 25, Lowell

Jan. 23

Michael Thomas Casberg, 23, Rogers, and Renee Nicole Evans, 32, Wills Point, Texas

Patrick Benjamin Forseth, 42, and Hannah Grace Dunlap, 35, both of Lowell

Gabriel Garduno Martinez, 36, and Caroline Nicole Haag, 34, both of Bentonville

Taylor Alan Seiter, 23, and Adrianna Mae Espinosa, 21, both of Rogers

Jan. 24

Jay Thomas Eubanks, 27, and Loren Lien Poole, 25, both of Rogers

Matthew Samuel Frail, 39, and Ann Marie Hecksher, 38, both of Cave Springs

Vladimir Fransisco Hernandez Miranda, 43, and Laura Sobeyda Meraz Lopez, 46, both of Springdale

Connor Robert Washburn, 29, Casper, Wyo., and Hannah Elizabeth Yeomans, 27, Springdale