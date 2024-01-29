COLUMNIST: Polls mean nothing now

A little less than a year out from the election, the headlines are preoccupied with the latest bad poll for the president. The New York Times even wonders whether the president is "toast" as hand-wringing spreads across the progressive community.

While this might sound familiar to anyone reading about President Joe Biden in recent weeks, I'm referring to the polling and headlines that confronted President Barack Obama in the run-up to the 2012 election--which, in case you forgot, he won rather handily, despite trailing Mitt Romney in surveys well ahead of the voting.

Over the last several election cycles, polling has increasingly become a central focus of media reporting on campaigns, particularly presidential contests. That's unfortunate.

Polling is no longer a part of a news story; it is the news story.

The trouble is that horse-race numbers can drive almost any narrative that politicians or journalists find expedient regardless of whether it's accurate; see the great "red wave" media frenzy of the 2022 midterm elections, which proved to be the opposite of the truth. The mainstream media's coverage of campaigns from such a standpoint is not only mistaken but irresponsible.

I understand why polling has become a media obsession. People have always wanted to be able to predict the future, and polling is being misconstrued as a political crystal ball.

Working on campaigns, I often tell my clients that the horse-race number--the one that shows how one candidate is faring versus another--is the least important one in a poll. That number is what campaign researchers are spending time and resources to understand how to change, and we do change it.

A presidential campaign will spend hundreds of millions of dollars to change that number. So as a pollster, I am not fixated on where my candidate is in the head-to-head number; I'm focused on the issues and messaging that will allow me to move that number.

While horse-race numbers are fluid and changeable, voters' core values and beliefs are not. Good pollsters look beyond the top line to understand how voters make sense of and give order to their lives so we can show them that our candidate can be trusted.

Good campaign coverage should abide by similar principles. The average reader or viewer doesn't get any helpful information from sensational headlines telling them who appears to be winning or losing right now. How about using more of those resources to explain what each candidate's election would mean for people like them? That's the kind of reporting that would lead to more informed voting and ensure that the best candidate wins.

Cornell Belcher is the president of Brilliant Corners Research & Strategies and an NBC News political analyst.