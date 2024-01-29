Down on the farm

The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways.

--John F. Kennedy

Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman is sponsoring legislation that would permanently repeal the inheritance tax on the transfer of land to heirs of family farms. This bill would help many small farm families stay on their land and preserve rural communities that are diminishing each year in America.

Ninety-eight percent of our country's two million farms and ranches are owned and operated by individuals and families; 86 percent of all agricultural products produced in the United States are produced on family-owned farms and ranches.

This pending bill would enable these multigenerational farms to continue to support their families without having to pay a devastating tax upon the death of a family member.

Having grown up on a fourth-generation working farm, I was reminded daily of the hard work required to live up to our family's Southern rural heritage. That tradition extended to living in a farm community where everyone worked tirelessly, as well as being there to help and encourage one another, in both good and bad times.

Moving to Arkansas in the 1960s, I realized this state was based upon a rural tradition similar to my own. I am pleased to work with farmers who wish to conserve their beloved farmland to assure its value and productivity for future generations.

Looking into the scope of Arkansas' agriculture, I learned that our state is No. 17 in the nation in total cropland--8.2 million acres. The four largest crop segments--soybeans, rice, corn and cotton--produced $2.73 billion in annual revenue in 2022. Arkansas cropland is 24.7 percent of all state land; and the sale of all Arkansas agricultural products totals $9.7 billion.

Finding a way

Will Rogers said, "A farmer has to be an optimist, or he wouldn't still be a farmer." It has been discouraging that young farmers in our nation are having difficulty finding land to lease or purchase, many having invested in agricultural education at our universities. Given the opportunity, their knowledge and willingness to commit to a life of rewarding work can be a significant contribution to the future of farming in this state and this country.

Another difficulty for beginning farmers is the cost of equipment. Mules pulling plows will not suffice in this day of mechanized farming. Jim Hightower has commented that "The only difference between a pigeon and the American farmer today is that a pigeon can still make a deposit on a John Deere."

I was surprised to learn from an Arkansas landowner that his family farming operation uses farm labor from South Africa. They are housed on the farm during growing and harvest seasons. This is an indication of the scarcity of local farm workers. Small farmers cannot make such an investment, resulting in the sale of many rural properties which cannot be financially productive.

It has been said that one farm feeds 166 people each year, but farming represents only 1 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. As a result, legislative and governmental support for the needs of farmers is difficult to enact and ensure sufficient funding.

On a positive note, Arkansas is fortunate to be represented by Representative Westerman and Sen. John Boozman, ranking member of the Agriculture Committee. He has been a sponsor and staunch supporter of the Farm Bill, which is critically important for the prosperity of farming in our state and nation.

Please be grateful for those who work on their farms to make our lives better, and for our representatives in Congress who support Arkansas farmers.

Carol P. Williams is executive director of Land Trust of Arkansas.