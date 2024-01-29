Halloween in September: Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper announce concert in Rogers

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper bring their Freaks on Parade Tour with special guests Ministry and Filter. The tour will include a stop Sept. 17 at the Walmart AMP as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Music starts at 6.

Presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Standard ticket prices range from $35-$149.50 plus fees.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand blending horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock with a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Alice Cooper is still bringing his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new. Twenty-plus years into the new millennium, Cooper is always productive and busy, touring worldwide year-in and year-out while also writing, recording and working on his nightly syndicated radio show. In 2023, Cooper also released his 22nd solo and 29th studio album, Road, via earMUSIC.

"More Human Than A Human" Rob Zombie continuously stretches the boundaries music and film. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide. He's also the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million including "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects."

Purchase tickets and add-ons to the Freaks on Parade Tour at amptickets.com. All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally.