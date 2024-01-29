Hogs show sign of life vs. No. 6 ’Cats

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team has been bad on both sides of the ball for much of the season.

But facing a Kentucky team on Saturday that came into the game averaging 89.9 points to lead the nation, the Razorbacks played the kind of defense that led to a 95-42 record the previous four seasons -- including 8-3 in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky won 63-57 before a packed crowd at Walton Arena, but it shot 36.5% from the field (23 of 63) and were held to 12 fast-break points.

The Razorbacks outrebounded the Wildcats' 44-29, including 11-8 on offensive boards. The Razorbacks also outscored the Wildcats 30-28 on points in the paint and 10-5 on second-chance points.

All those areas have been reasons why Arkansas (10-10, 1-6 SEC) has struggled while matching its worst SEC start after seven games.

"Man, you know a loss is a loss," Arkansas senior forward Chandler Lawson said. "But we've got something to cheer about because we didn't lose in every area tonight, in every category."

The No. 6 Wildcats (15-4, 5-2) needed a late run to finally put away the Razorbacks, who led for 25:28 and were ahead by as many as 10 points in the first half and by six in the second half.

"Look, I know people are walking out of the building [disappointed] and we don't have a good SEC record," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "But if you walked out of the building and didn't think we played hard, then you're wrong.

"Because we did play hard. Did we turn the ball over too much? Absolutely. Did one position really hurt us tonight? Absolutely."

Arkansas had 13 turnovers, including 5 by starting point guard El Ellis and 3 by junior guard Tramon Mark, who also got some work at point guard.

The Razorbacks shot 33.3% from the field (20 of 60) and had nine assists, but Musselman said they made 197 passes to fall just short of the goal of at least 200 in every game.

"That's a lot better than 144," Musselman said of the Razorbacks' total passes in their previous home game, a 77-64 loss to South Carolina. "I thought we shared the ball. I thought we executed.

"We outrebounded them, which has not been the case in a lot of our recent games. We inched a little bit closer to where we want to get to, so it's on to Missouri."

The Razorbacks play at Missouri (8-12, 0-7) on Wednesday night.

"I feel like we're going to learn from this," Lawson said of the Kentucky game. "We're going to grow, and we're going to look at the film, and practice hard and just get ready for Missouri."

Musselman wasn't optimistic about having sophomore forward Trevon Brazile back for the Missouri game.

Brazile, who is averaging 8.9 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds, didn't play against Kentucky because of knee soreness after also missing the second half of the Ole Miss game.

Musselman said Brazile "was not close" to being able to play against Kentucky.

"He did not do anything practice-wise," Musselman said. "So when he comes back, I don't know."

Musselman praised how connected the Razorbacks were on defense after they had allowed an average of 80 points in their first six SEC games, including a 90-68 loss at Florida.

"I thought following the game plan," Musselman said of what the Razorbacks did well on defense. "I didn't think we had guys just going off and doing whatever they wanted defensively. I thought we were extremely disciplined."

The Wildcats started 1 of 16 from the field.

"I'm going to assume it's our best defensive game of the year," Musselman said. "Our bigs were challenging everything. We were running them off the three-point line."

Kentucky freshman guard Reed Sheppard, who scored 14 points, said it was a challenging environment.

"You've got to give credit to Arkansas and the fans," Sheppard said. "They came out there ready to play.

"The fans were into it, and we missed our shots.

"But we just had to keep trusting it, keep trusting the coaches, keep trusting each other. And at the end of the day, shots started to fall."

The Razorbacks showed trust in each on defense.

"We were just playing together," Lawson said. "Just talking to one another, having each other's back.

"Contesting at the rim, no free layups and probably no open threes.

"They didn't really have too many threes in the beginning. I feel like they got too many in the second half."

Kentucky hit 7 of 11 three-pointers in the second half, including 6 of 7 in the final 7:24.

"We fought back," Wildcats Coach John Calipari said of the difference in rallying at Arkansas and losing at South Carolina 79-62 on Tuesday night.

Arkansas fell to 1-5 in games against teams ranked in the current Associated Press poll. The Razorbacks don't have a winning overall record after 20 games for the first time in Musselman's five seasons.

"We're in the business ... of you win or lose," Musselman said. "It's on display and there's a scoreboard.

"There's not many professions, other than athletics, where everyone knows what goes on. I don't know what some doctor did in surgery today, whether it was successful or not successful.

"In our sport, it's you win or you lose. We lost. I'm not happy. I am proud of the effort. I will say that, but I'm a competitor, you know what I mean?

"I walked into the building not trying to be close. I walked in here confident that we were going to win the game, and we didn't win the game."

Senior forward Makhi Mitchell gave the Razorbacks a chance to win by having 12 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in what Musselman called his best game in two seasons at Arkansas since transferring from Rhode Island.

Musselman also praised Lawson (5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, 2 assists) and senior forward Jalen Graham (8 points).

"I thought those three guys played really well," Musselman said. "So hopefully they can carry some confidence and momentum into the next game."