Israel reports wide gaps but signals talks progress

RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- Israel said "significant gaps" remain after cease-fire talks Sunday with the United States, Qatar and Egypt but called them constructive and said they would continue in the week ahead, a tentative sign of progress on a potential agreement that could see Israel pause military operations against Hamas in exchange for the release of remaining hostages.

The statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on the cease-fire talks did not say what the "significant gaps" were. There was no immediate statement from the other parties.

The war has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, destroyed vast swaths of Gaza and displaced nearly 85% of the territory's people. Israel says its air and ground offensive has killed more than 9,000 militants, without providing evidence. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and militants took about 250 hostages.

With Gaza's 2.3 million people in a deepening humanitarian crisis, the United Nations secretary-general called on the United States and others to resume funding the main agency providing aid to the besieged territory after Israel accused a dozen employees of taking part in the Hamas attack that ignited the war.





Communications director Juliette Touma warned that the agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, would be forced to stop its support in Gaza by the end of February.

Sunday's intelligence meeting included CIA Director Bill Burns; the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea; Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

Before the meeting, two senior Biden administration officials said U.S. negotiators were making progress on a potential agreement that would play out over two phases, with the remaining women, elderly and wounded hostages to be released in a first 30-day phase. It also would call for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza. The officials requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing negotiations.

More than 100 hostages, mainly women and children, were released in November in exchange for a weeklong cease-fire and the release of 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, speaking to troops, said that "these days we are conducting a negotiation process for the release of hostages" but vowed that as long as hostages remain in Gaza, "we will intensify the [military] pressure and continue our efforts -- it's already happening now."

At least 17 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli airstrikes that hit apartment buildings in central Gaza, according to an Associated Press journalist who saw the bodies at a local hospital. One hit a building in Zawaida, killing 13 people, and the other an apartment block in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing four.

Also Sunday, 10 Palestinians were killed in a strike that hit a residential building in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, said Dr. Moataz Harara, a physician at Shifa Hospital, where the dead were taken.

Israel's military said troops were engaging in close combat with Hamas in neighborhoods of the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest.

The war in Gaza has sparked concerns about a regional conflict. The United States, Israel's closest ally, has increasingly called for restraint in Gaza and for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into the territory while supporting the offensive.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "the abhorrent alleged acts" of staff members accused in the Oct. 7 attack "must have consequences," but he added that the agency should not be penalized by the withholding of funding and "the dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met."

The United States, the agency's largest donor, cut funding over the weekend, followed by eight other countries including Britain and Germany. Together, they provided nearly 60% of UNRWA's budget in 2022.

Guterres said that of the 12 employees accused, nine were immediately terminated, one was confirmed dead and two were still being identified. He said they would be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.

UNRWA provides basic services for Palestinian families who fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding the country's creation. The refugees and their descendants are the majority of Gaza's population.

Since the war began, most of the territory's 2.3 million people depend on the agency's programs for "sheer survival," including food and shelter, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.

A quarter of Gaza's population is facing starvation as fighting and Israeli restrictions hinder the delivery of aid, which has been well below the daily average of 500 trucks before the war.

In the past week, hostages' family members and supporters have blocked aid trucks from entering at the Kerem Shalom crossing. Dozens again blocked the entry Sunday, chanting "No aid will cross until the last hostages return."

The military later declared the area around the crossing a closed military zone, which would prohibit protests there.

With Gaza's future being debated, thousands, including far-right lawmakers in Netanyahu's coalition and senior Cabinet ministers, gathered in Jerusalem to call for renewing Jewish settlement in Gaza. Settlements there were evacuated in 2005, ending a 38-year-occupation, during a unilateral withdrawal of troops that bitterly divided Israel.

Crowds chanted "death to terrorists" as far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took the stage and declared it was "time to encourage immigration" of Palestinians from Gaza.

The international community, including the U.S., has said it will oppose any attempts to expel Palestinians from Gaza. It also overwhelmingly considers settlements on occupied territory illegal.

Netanyahu has said such views do not reflect official policy and he has no plans to resettle Gaza, but he has released few details of a postwar vision for the territory.

GENOCIDE MISREPRESENTATION

On Sunday, Netanyahu accused the U.N. world court of misrepresenting his words in a ruling that ordered Israel to take steps to protect Palestinians and prevent a genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The court's ruling on Friday cited a series of statements made by Israeli leaders as evidence of incitement and dehumanizing language against Palestinians. They included comments by President Isaac Herzog made just days after the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack that triggered Israel's war against the Islamic militant group.

Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people in that attack and took about 250 others hostage. The Israeli offensive has left more than 26,000 Palestinians dead, displaced more than 80% of Gaza's inhabitants and led to a humanitarian crisis in the territory.

Talking about Gaza's Palestinians at an Oct. 12 news conference, Herzog said that "an entire nation" was responsible for the massacre, the report by the International Court of Justice noted.

But Herzog said that it ignored other comments in the same news conference in which he said "there is no excuse" for killing innocent civilians and that Israel would respect international laws of war.

"I was disgusted by the way they twisted my words, using very, very partial and fragmented quotes, with the intention of supporting an unfounded legal contention," Herzog said Sunday.

In its ruling, the court stopped short of ordering an end to the Israeli military offensive, but it ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza and issued a series of orders to Israel that include an end to incitement and submitting a progress report to the court within one month.

Information for this article was contributed by Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa, Melanie Lidman, Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.

Mourners gather in grief around the grave of Israeli reserve solider Sergeant major Eliran Yeger during his funeral in Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Yeger, 36, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Jennifer Gamulka holds up a sign in reference to the 114 days that hostages have been held in the Gaza Strip after the cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, as she stands with her daughter Eliana on a street in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Raya, wife of Israeli reserve solider Sergeant major Eliran Yeger, mourns in grief around the grave during his funeral in Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Yeger, 36, was killed during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk through a makeshift tent camp in Rafah on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians flee Israeli ground offensive in Kahn Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Israeli police detain a man during a demonstration calling for new elections, frustrated with the government's failure to bring all hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group and demanding a ceasfire in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

