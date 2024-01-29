Names and Faces

Taylor Swift became unsearchable on X, just days after deepfake images of her in pornographic and violent situations went viral. The message "Something went wrong. Try reloading," came up whenever users tried to search for her name on the platform as of Saturday afternoon. While there was no word from X on the development, the company addressed the deepfakes in a statement on Friday. "Posting Non-Consensual Nudity (NCN) images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content. Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them," the company said. The images using Swift's likeness were allegedly created using artificial intelligence, gathering more than 27 million views in just 19 hours before X suspended one of the accounts that posted them, according to reports by NBC News. Swift's supporters did their best to respond to the growing number of deepfakes by sharing positive images of her, all using the hashtag #ProtectTaylorSwift.

Irish-born actor Barry Keoghan is set to receive Hasty Pudding's 2024 Man of the Year at Harvard University on Friday, taking the title from 2023 winner Bob Odenkirk. "We are feverishly locking up all gravesites and bathtubs in anticipation of Barry's arrival to Harvard," Man of the Year coordinator Aidan Golub said in a press release, referring to some of the more memorable scenes from Keoghan's latest movie "Saltburn." The festivities will feature a parade through Harvard Square, a roast of Keoghan by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, and the presentation of his "Pudding Pot," according to reports by The Harvard Crimson. "We're excited to see him dance through our day of celebrations, although we hope he understands birthday suit doesn't count as black tie, Hasty Pudding producer Madison Rankey added, referring back to the final scene of "Saltburn" in which Keoghan dances naked through the namesake estate. Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the third-oldest theatrical group in the world and made up entirely of Harvard undergraduates, according to its website. Past Men of the Year recipients include actors Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Harrison Ford.