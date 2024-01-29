Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 29, 1924

Shoplifting liquor placed Everett and Bob Smith of Russellville in a federal entanglement yesterday, from which they enlisted the aid of United States Commissioner O. D. Longstretch to extricate them. The brothers, following the commissioner's advice, pled guilty to charges of possessing and transporting liquor and escaped with fines of $25 each.

50 years ago

Jan. 29, 1974

Three Little Rock residents and a North Little Rock man were sentenced by federal Judge J. Smith Henley on Monday for violating federal gambling laws during the 1973 Oaklawn racing season. Robert David Vowell of North Little Rock and Bobby Eugene Owens were both sentenced to 90 days in prison. William Connell was sentenced to two years on probation. Earl Monroe Dover was sentenced to serve 60 nights in jail and two years on probation. The federal Grand Jury for the Eastern District of Arkansas indicted the men in November for allegedly conspiring to violate the federal Organized Crime Control Act, and for having violated that act by operating a bookmaking business near Baseline Road in Southwest Little Rock.

25 years ago

Jan. 29, 1999

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bakery Feeds Inc. has more to worry about than neighbors' complaints of odors and smokestacks. City officials say the plant is illegal, regardless of how it smells. "They shouldn't be allowed to continue operation," said Bert Rakes, the director of Fayetteville's inspection division. "They're not legally occupying the building." People who live within sniffing distance of the Cato Springs Road operation -- a plant that converts bread products into chicken and hog feed -- have begged city officials to help them fight the Kentucky company. In investigating the complaints, city staff discovered the plant had its building permit revoked in 1996, so the company doesn't have the required certificate of occupancy to operate inside the building. Why is the plant still operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week? "That's a good question," Rakes said. "It fell through the cracks."

10 years ago

Jan. 29, 2014

A Craighead County woman has been arrested after investigators found she billed the state's Medicaid program for healthcare services that she did not provide, Attorney General Dustin McDaniel said Monday. Amanda Fielder, 28, of Bono was arrested last week on one count of felony Medicaid fraud, McDaniel stated in a news release. Fielder is accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid for $2,216.16, according to the release. She claimed to have provided attendant-care services to a Medicaid recipient in Jonesboro from Aug. 29 to Oct. 3, but lived in a town 52 miles away and did not have access to transportation during that time, according to the release.