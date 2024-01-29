Outside shooting propels Huskies to 43-point win

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The return of 7-2 Donovan Clingan to UConn's lineup was expected to help the Huskies near the basket.

However, it has also impacted the outside game of the nation's top-ranked team.

The sophomore star had 18 points, Tristen Newton scored 22 and UConn extended its winning streak to eight, rolling over Xavier 99-56 on Sunday.

Clingan was one of 10 Huskies to hit a three-pointer and added eight rebounds and two blocks in his third game back from a December foot injury,

"It's not coincidental that we made more threes with him back, because we got better threes because of the paint and the rim pressure," Coach Dan Hurley said.

Stephon Castle and Solomon Ball each added 12 points for UConn (18-2, 8-1) which has not lost at home in more than a calendar year. It was UConn's largest margin of victory in a Big East game since beating Cincinnati 96-51 on March 9, 2008.

Dayvion McKnight had 18 points and Quincy Olivari added 14 for Xavier (10-10, 4-5), which had won three of its previous four games, but falls to 1-5 on the road this season.

"We were really overwhelmed today from the opening tip to the final buzzer," Xavier Coach Sean Miller said. "It's up to us now to get back. We have a home game in a few days and we're gonna be as ready as we can be for the next challenge."

This one was over early.

Alex Karaban opened the game with a layup and the Huskies scored the game's first 10 points, holding Xavier without a point for the first four minutes.

Ball's three-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer and a lob dunk from Newton to Castle highlighted a 20-0 UConn run that made it 38-7 just over 14 minutes into the game and gave UConn complete control.

The Huskies led 48-22 at the half.

"We just kept going on run after run after run," Clingan said. "I knew this was our win."

The Huskies made 17 of their 29 shots (59%) from behind the arc. The 17 three-pointers tied a program record set last season against Oregon on Nov. 24, 2022.

NO. 2 PURDUE 68,

RUTGERS 60

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Zach Edey had 26 points and 12 rebounds, powering Purdue to the road win.

The 7-4 Edey became the sixth player in Big Ten Conference history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 boards.

Braden Smith scored 19 points to help the Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2) to their fifth consecutive victory. Aundre Hyatt had 15 points for Rutgers (10-9, 2-6), and Cliff Omoruyi finished with 13.

UAB 97,

NO. 19 MEMPHIS 88

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Eric Gaines broke out of a three-point slump to score 20 in UAB's victory over No. 19 Memphis, handing the Tigers their third consecutive loss.

The hot-shooting Blazers (13-7, 5-2) upended a reeling Memphis team that had won 18 of their last 19 meetings as Conference USA rivals.

The Tigers (15-5, 4-3) cut a 15-point deficit down to 88-80 on Nae'Qwan Tomlin's three-pointer with 4:06 remaining, capping a 7-0 spurt. They didn't score again for nearly three minutes.

NO. 22 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 66,

NORTH TEXAS 63

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Johnell Davis scored 28 points, including a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left, and Florida Atlantic earned its sixth consecutive win.

Vladislav Goldin had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (17-4, 7-1), who trailed for the overwhelming majority of the game. But Davis -- who scored more points than anyone has managed against North Texas this season -- delivered with the game on the line, from just in front of the FAU bench.

Robert Allen scored 15 points for North Texas (12-7, 5-2), and CJ Noland had 14. The Mean Green were bidding for their first road win in 37 tries against an AP Top 25 team since 1971 -- and nearly got it.

TOP 25 WOMEN

WASHINGTON STATE 85,

NO. 2 UCLA 82

LOS ANGELES -- Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Eleonora Villa added 18 and Washington State held on for a victory over No. 2 UCLA despite All-Pac-12 guard Charlisse Leger-Walker suffering a knee injury during the second half.

Leger-Walker -- an Associated Press All-America honorable mention selection last season -- suffered the non-contact injury with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter and with the Cougars (15-6, 4-4) holding a 48-32 lead. The senior guard was taken to the locker room and had 17 points.

Kiki Rice had 25 points and Charisma Osbourne added 20 and Londynn Jones 19 for UCLA (16-3, 5-3), which has dropped two of its last three.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 91,

VANDERBILT 74

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Kamilla Cardoso scored 23 points and South Carolina followed up its big win over defending national champion LSU with its 16th consecutive victory over Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks (19-0, 7-0) started slowly in their first game since winning at No. 9 LSU 76-70 on Thursday night. But Cardoso and her teammates soon took control to win their 51st consecutive at home.

Vanderbilt (17-4, 4-3), which came in on ts best 20-game start in 17 years, stuck with the powerhouse Gamecocks early on. The Commodores were up 21-20 on Sacha Washington's foul shot with 8:56 left in the half.

NO. 3 COLORADO 61,

OREGON 48

EUGENE, Ore. -- Aaronette Vonleh had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Colorado beat Oregon.

Charlotte Whittaker added eight points for the Buffaloes (16-3, 6-2), who bounced back from a loss at Oregon State on Friday to remain in sole possession of second place in the Pac-12.

Oregon (11-11, 2-7) was led by Grace VanSlooten with 16 points and eight rebounds. Phillipina Kyei added 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 31.6% from the floor.

NO. 6 STANFORD 96,

ARIZONA 64

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Cameron Brink had 25 points and 19 rebounds in 25 minutes and No. 6 Stanford dominated on the glass to beat Arizona.

It was the 60th consecutive win for the Cardinal (19-2, 8-1) when scoring at least 80 points including 13 this season.

Brink, a 6-4 senior forward, was 8 of 12 from the floor and made all eight free throws. She had 20 points and 16 rebounds in Friday's 80-50 win at Arizona State.

Courtney Blakely had a career-high 24 points for Arizona (11-10, 3-6).

NO. 7 N.C. STATE 82,

BOSTON COLLEGE 61

BOSTON -- Aziah James scored 24 points, overcoming some recent road-shooting woes, to lead North Carolina State to a victory over Boston College.

Mimi Collins had 17 points, Madison Hayes added 14 with a career-high 14 rebounds, and Saniya Rivers had 15 points for the Wolfpack (18-2, 6-2), who posted their third consecutive victory.

Teya Sidberry led Boston College (11-11, 3-6) with 18 points.

WASHINGTON 62,

NO. 11 USC 59

LOS ANGELES -- Lauren Schwartz scored 21 points to lead Washington to an upset win over Southern Cal.

USC's Kayla Padilla scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from three-point range to pull the Trojans within one late. JuJu Watkins scored 19 points but had an off day shooting, making just 8 of 27 shots.

Washington (13-6, 3-5) has won two of its last three games. USC (14-4, 4-4) has lost two of its last four.

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 71,

PURDUE 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 15 points and Ohio State held on to defeat Purdue.

The Buckeyes only trailed once, for 16 seconds early in the third quarter. Their biggest lead was nine after the first basket of the fourth quarter but they didn't secure their seventh consecutive win until the very end.

Taylor Thierry had 14 points for the Buckeyes (17-3, 8-1) and Cotie McMahon had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists. Ohio State had 22 assists on 24 baskets.

Abbey Ellis scored 14 points for Purdue (9-11, 2-7).

NO. 13 BAYLOR 72,

OKLAHOMA STATE 60

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Dre'Una Edwards had 16 points, Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 15 and Baylor overcame a slow start to beat Oklahoma State.

Edwards made 6 of 11 shots with two three-pointers for the Bears (16-3, 5-3). Hannah Gusters and Anna Gret Asi both scored 16 to lead the Cowgirls (11-9, 4-5).

NO. 14 INDIANA 100,

NORTHWESTERN 59

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes had 27 points and 11 rebounds and the Hoosiers routed Northwestern.

Yarden Garzon scored 15 points, Sara Scalia 11 and Chloe Moore-McNeil 10 for the Hoosiers (17-2, 8-1). Off the bench, Lilly Meister scored 13 and Lenee Beaumont added 11 points.

Melannie Daley had 16 points off the bench to top Northwestern (7-13, 2-7).

NO. 25 OREGON STATE 91,

NO. 16 UTAH 66

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Raegan Beers scored 20 points, and Oregon State walloped Utah.

Beers sank all eight of her shots and made 4 of 5 at the free-throw line with three blocked shots for the Beavers (17-3, 6-3), who have won 13 in a row at home.

Alissa Pili finished with 28 points to pace the Utes (15-6, 5-4).

NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 77,

PITTSBURGH 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Reserve Jayda Curry led a balanced attack with 15 points and Louisville steadily pulled away for a win over Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals, who won the first matchup by 30, pulled away in the fourth quarter until the lead reached 77-56 with just over a minute to go.

Kiki Jefferson led Louisville (18-3, 7-1) with 12 points. Jala Jordon had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (7-14, 1-7).

NO. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 75,

NO. 22 SYRACUSE 62

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Georgia Amoore scored 29 points, including six free throws in the last 72 seconds, and Virginia Tech overcame an off game by All-American Elizabeth Kitley to defeat Syracuse.

Kitley, averaging 22.7 points, was 3 of 13 and missed both her free throws, but Amoore was 10 of 17 and Matilda Ekh and Cayla King both hit four three-pointers.

Kitley's second basket, to open the fourth quarter, put the Hokies (16-4, 7-2) on top 57-47. Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley both had 16 points for the Orange (17-3, 7-2).

VIRGINIA 81,

NO. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 66

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Kymora Johnson scored 25 points, Sam Brunelle added 15, and Virginia beat a ranked team for the second time in eight days, knocking off North Carolina.

Virginia (10-10, 2-7) led by three points at halftime and an 8-2 run to open the third quarter gave the Cavaliers a 45-36 lead. North Carolina (15-6, 7-2) was led by Reniya Kelly's 20 points.

NO. 21 CREIGHTON 57,

SETON HALL 49

OMAHA, Neb. -- Emma Ronsiek scored 18 points, Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen added 16 each and Creighton (16-3, 7-2) turned back Seton Hall, the sixth consecutive win for the Bluejays.

Savannah Catalon made two free throws to get Seton Hall (12-8, 4-5) within 49-45 with 8 1/2 minutes to go but the Pirates did not score again until an Azana Baines layup with 21 seconds left made it 54-47.

NO. 23 FLORIDA STATE 78,

GEORGIA TECH 67

ATLANTA -- Sophomore Ta'Niya Latson scored 17 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter to help Florida State beat Georgia Tech and set the program record for career 30-point games.

The Seminoles (15-7, 6-4) snapped a three-game skid, ending their longest losing streak since they lost four in a row in December of 2021.

Florida State has won five in a row against Georgia Tech (13-8, 4-5).