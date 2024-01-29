Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Potential Taylor Swift Prop Betting Markets

The Super Bowl is the single biggest betting event of the year and for the first time ever it will be played in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the world.

Bettors can wager on everything from the coin toss to commercials to the color of the Gatorade bath. And, of course, they can bet on the game itself, which pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in four years.

With the Chiefs back in the Big Game for the second straight season, a potential new prop betting market is set to enter the fray in February: Taylor Swift.

The pop superstar's relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been a major storyline throughout Kansas City's season since she was first spotted in attendance at a September game. Since then, Swift has been a staple at Chiefs games, often seen on television cheering on her boyfriend from a luxury box.

Don't expect the CBS broadcast to veer away from that trend on Feb. 11. Swift figures to be prominently featured in the Super Bowl for her reactions to Kelce's play and perhaps during the musical components of the Big Game: Reba McEntire's national anthem performance and Usher's halftime show.

The vast novelty prop betting markets are not yet widely available to be bet on with the game still 13 days away, but it's almost a guarantee there will be ways to bet on Swift at the Super Bowl. She has a concert in Tokyo the day before as part of the international portion of her Eras Tour, which will make travel to Las Vegas tight, but Swift is still expected to be at Allegiant Stadium in time for kickoff.

So what kind of props can bettors expect? For one, a straight bet on whether or not she's shown on the broadcast during the anthem or the halftime show. Usher already joked he would serenade Swift as part of his set.

There also could be an over/under market on the number of times she's shown during the game. However, Darren Rovell pointed out that this type of prop will not be available in most states because "it's not something that happens on the field of play and technically can be rigged by a producer."

Betting on Kelce's play during the game is a much more straightforward proposition. Currently, his receiving yards line is 72.5, his receptions total is set at 6.5 and at -125 he has the second-best odds to score a touchdown after 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. He hit the over on both in the AFC championship game and scored for the third time this postseason.

Amid rumors Kelce could propose to Swift this summer, perhaps there's also an option to bet on whether Kelce pulls out a wedding ring and pops the question on the field if he indeed wins his third Super Bowl ring.

As Super Bowl Sunday gets closer, expect chatter about the potential Swift-adjacent prop betting markets to ramp up.

