The fat guy sings

Republicans had a choice between sane (Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis) and insane (Donald Trump), between competent (Haley, DeSantis) and incompetent (Trump), between electable against any Democrat (Haley, DeSantis), and unelectable against any Democrat other than perhaps Joe Biden or Kamala Harris (Trump).

And they appear to be on the verge of choosing insane, incompetent, and likely unelectable against any Democrat other than perhaps Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

Maybe it was over the day Alvin Bragg filed his dubious indictment of Trump in New York, with Trump's support growing with each subsequent permutation.

It didn't help that the Republican contenders gave the front-runner a free pass by turning their fire on everybody but him. It was especially depressing to watch Haley and DeSantis take degrading shots at each other in their efforts to become the primary Trump alternative. That two conservative Republicans, each with impressive records as governors of red-leaning states, could accuse each other of so many (imaginary) sins against conservatism further confirms that our contemporary primary nomination process has gone badly awry and needs to be junked.

It was as if we were watching the 2016 Republican primary play out in almost identical form, the party having learned absolutely nothing from that debacle.

Still, the thought occurs that it might not have made any difference who the other Republican contenders were or what campaign tactics they adopted, because it was Trump and no one else for Republican voters all along.

Such fanatical attachment is unprecedented in American politics, even when leaving out the 90-plus felony indictments part.

It was nonetheless disgusting for those who believe political principle should matter to see otherwise good Republicans like DeSantis and Tim Scott endorse a fellow they inwardly know is unfit for the office he seeks, to attempt to protect their future prospects by becoming Trump courtesans at the expense of the welfare of their party and country (then again, if welfare of party and country had counted more than personal ambition, Haley and DeSantis would have flipped a coin for president and vice president slots three months ago and formed a united front against Trump, with their abysmal failure to do so sealing Trump's victory).

Within this context, the only Republican who came out of this with a clean conscience was our own Asa Hutchinson, who retained his honor and dignity by dropping out and endorsing Haley prior to New Hampshire (Chris Christie, Trump's most obsequious and clownish toady from 2016 was never a creditable Trump critic or remotely serious candidate; the hunch is that he was doing Trump's bidding all along by effectively discrediting any criticism of the emperor due to its source).

Even if Hutchinson might have flown a bit too close at times to endorsing some of the dubious Democratic "lawfare" efforts against Trump, he would have been as good a president--make that as good a genuinely conservative president--as any in the GOP field, if only he had been able to gain some campaign traction.

But since Trump is now the de facto Republican nominee, the campaign is going to be all about the stolen election (that wasn't), the patriotism of the Jan. 6 criminal defendants (thereby giving patriotism a very bad name), and Trump's legal persecution (in ugly daily detail); in other words, about Trump rather than the issues facing Americans (about which Trump knows nothing and doesn't care that he knows nothing).

Democrats, stuck as they are with Biden, will be pleased by all this--the focus on Trump and his assorted baggage, which neither he nor most Republican voters in their MAGA bubble even recognize as such, will absolve them of the need to talk about Biden's age and defend his record.

Prediction: Biden will hide out to an even greater extent than he did in his basement campaign of 2020. This will be a more impressive accomplishment than then, given that he now occupies the lone office for which hiding would otherwise appear impossible.

Four years ago, the excuse was covid; now it will be preoccupation with the onerous duties of the presidency. The real reason will, however, be the same: to limit Biden's exposure and maximize Trump's, thereby allowing the latter to once again engage in self-immolation.

Second prediction: Biden will refuse to debate Trump one-on-one, becoming the first presidential nominee to do so since Richard Nixon more than 50 years ago.

Biden is almost certainly too far gone at this point to possess any awareness of how far gone he is, but Dr. Jill and his staffers are acutely aware that their guy wouldn't survive even a 15-minute debate without multiple "senior moments," let alone a full hour and a half of it.

The excuse will be that Biden doesn't want to share a stage with and thus help legitimize the candidacy of an "insurrectionist." And besides, it was Trump who set the precedent by skipping the GOP debates.

Nobody will believe any of that, although lots of Democrats will publicly pretend to.

All of which should give a third party like No Labels some room to work with, given that, as Jim Geraghty notes, their campaign slogan can already be formulated: "We're not senile, we're not geriatric, and we're not insane. How about it, America?"

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.