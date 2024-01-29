Top O-line transfer looking to visit Arkansas football in near future

It appears the Arkansas football program will get an official visit from one of the top transfers in the portal once the NCAA's dead period is over.

Graduate transfer SMU center Branson Hickman, 6-3 and 294 pounds, officially entered the portal Monday.

Hickman said he plans to visit the Razorbacks after the dead period, which is from Feb. 5 through March 3, is over.

On3.com's industry ranking rates him the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal and the No. 16 overall transfer.

A preseason mention on the 2023 Rimington Trophy Watchlist, Hickman started all 14 games this past season for the Mustangs. He was named second team All-AAC as a junior.

He started all 12 games played at center during the 2022 season as a sophomore. He earned third team All-ACC honors from Pro Football Focus.

Hickman started seven of nine games as a freshman in 2021 when the Mustangs were ninth nationally in scoring offense (38.4), 13th in total offense (465.9), 14th in passing offense (304.5) and 17th in sacks allowed (1.33).

He was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2020 class as a senior at Jesuit College Prep in McKinney, Texas. He picked SMU over offers from Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Army, Air Force, Liberty and others.

Arkansas signed three offensive linemen this offseason out of the portal. All three are on campus.