Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 18-24 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Jan. 18
Pedro Gaspar Hernandez, 20, and Arely Arevalo, 20, both of Springdale
Jan. 19
Alex Bradley Breeding, 36, and Margaret Wangari Muthoni, 31, both of Fayetteville
Komi Apollinaire Djokouekpo, 31, and Kokoe Akofa Giovana Sallah, 30, both of Springdale
Jacob Aaron Gardner, 35, and Amanda Kaye Kauffeld, 36, both of Prairie Grove
John Tyler Harris, 39, and Elizabeth Mejia Coffey, 33, both of Fayetteville
Luis Armando Hernandez Mata, 31, and Gavy Ramos, 20, both of Springdale
Simon Casey Roles, 36, and Jadie Danae Gregory, 28, both of Springdale
Melvin Vizueth, 21, and Carla Yvett Sandoval, 21, both of Springdale
Tom William, 38, and Jenila John, 33, both of Springdale
Jan. 22
Bernardo Josue Ramirez Moreno, 21, and Alejandra Alvarado Martinez, 20, both of Springdale
Dallas Christopher Roe, 26, and Ashley Michelle Van Der Sluys Veer, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 23
Martin Alik, 51, and Rumina Tokeak, 45, both of Springdale
John Riley Baker, 25, and Ellie Anne Dean, 26, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Kyle Hurst, 32, and Olivia Jo Grace Leflar, 29, both of Fayetteville
Kristopher Ethan Long, 26, and Danielle Marie-Joyce Graham, 23, both of Springdale
Anthony James Rota, 75, Winslow, and Mary Eileen Millwee, 71, West Fork
Jan. 24
Connor Patrick Elliott Greene, 35, and Chelsea Renae Gates, 32, both of Fayetteville
Ricardo Hernandez, 23, and Gloria Beatriz Martinez Romero, 23, both of Springdale
Gerardo Reyes Mendoza, 32, and Maria Del Carmen Carrera Perez, 40, both of Springdale
Paden Rain Smith, 27, and Brittany Lyn Billy, 26, both of Fayetteville