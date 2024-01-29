Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 18-24 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 18

Pedro Gaspar Hernandez, 20, and Arely Arevalo, 20, both of Springdale

Jan. 19

Alex Bradley Breeding, 36, and Margaret Wangari Muthoni, 31, both of Fayetteville

Komi Apollinaire Djokouekpo, 31, and Kokoe Akofa Giovana Sallah, 30, both of Springdale

Jacob Aaron Gardner, 35, and Amanda Kaye Kauffeld, 36, both of Prairie Grove

John Tyler Harris, 39, and Elizabeth Mejia Coffey, 33, both of Fayetteville

Luis Armando Hernandez Mata, 31, and Gavy Ramos, 20, both of Springdale

Simon Casey Roles, 36, and Jadie Danae Gregory, 28, both of Springdale

Melvin Vizueth, 21, and Carla Yvett Sandoval, 21, both of Springdale

Tom William, 38, and Jenila John, 33, both of Springdale

Jan. 22

Bernardo Josue Ramirez Moreno, 21, and Alejandra Alvarado Martinez, 20, both of Springdale

Dallas Christopher Roe, 26, and Ashley Michelle Van Der Sluys Veer, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 23

Martin Alik, 51, and Rumina Tokeak, 45, both of Springdale

John Riley Baker, 25, and Ellie Anne Dean, 26, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Kyle Hurst, 32, and Olivia Jo Grace Leflar, 29, both of Fayetteville

Kristopher Ethan Long, 26, and Danielle Marie-Joyce Graham, 23, both of Springdale

Anthony James Rota, 75, Winslow, and Mary Eileen Millwee, 71, West Fork

Jan. 24

Connor Patrick Elliott Greene, 35, and Chelsea Renae Gates, 32, both of Fayetteville

Ricardo Hernandez, 23, and Gloria Beatriz Martinez Romero, 23, both of Springdale

Gerardo Reyes Mendoza, 32, and Maria Del Carmen Carrera Perez, 40, both of Springdale

Paden Rain Smith, 27, and Brittany Lyn Billy, 26, both of Fayetteville