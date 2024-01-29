We survived!

We made it through our first cold snap,





and now we seem to be getting a taste of spring! Many gardeners have noticed some damage to plants in their yard, but so far, the damage is not extensive, but who knows what the rest of the winter will bring. In central Arkansas, loropetalum plants have some burned foliage,





and the tops of some boxwoods have a scorched look.





Many roses were still blooming and they got burned back





—but that damage will get pruned off at the end of February, so not to worry.

My gardenias all look fine so far,





and only one late sprout on my camellia took a hit.





The leaves on the banana shrub are fine, but the pineapple guava has some more burned leaves, but the stems and buds appear fine, so I hope for flowers this spring.

Some winter annuals (flowering kale,





cabbage, and Swiss chard have a few burned outer leaves or tip burn, but otherwise are fine. They should continue to grow and provide some winter color.

My hydrangeas had green buds at the tip, and they still do for now.





If we continue to get warm, sunny days, they will think spring is here and continue to grow, which will put them in harms way if a cold snap reoccurs. Unfortunately, there isn’t much we can do but hope for the best.

Many spring blooming bulbs have been putting on foliage for a few weeks, but I was surprised to find my Naked Lady Lycoris putting on new growth already.





For now, ignore any plant damage. If you prune it off, you will expose more of the plant to damage, should we get winter weather. And enjoy this sunshine!