Welcome to the Wild World of Novelty Props for Super Bowl LVIII

The contenders have been decided and we are less than two weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Whether you are a Kansas City Chiefs fan, a San Francisco 49ers fan, a Taylor Swift fan or just watching for he commercials, there will be plenty of ways for you to get in on the action. No football knowledge required.

That's right. Anyone can be a successful sports bettor on Super Bowl Sunday if they find the props. These are often referred to as "novelty props" or "exotic props" at the sportsbooks.

The market is going to be flooded with plenty of options by the time next weekend rolls around. Here's a quick look at the types of bets you can expect for Super Bowl weekend.