Welcome to the Wild World of Novelty Props for Super Bowl LVIII

The contenders have been decided and we are less than two weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Whether you are a Kansas City Chiefs fan, a San Francisco 49ers fan, a Taylor Swift fan or just watching for he commercials, there will be plenty of ways for you to get in on the action. No football knowledge required.
That's right. Anyone can be a successful sports bettor on Super Bowl Sunday if they find the props. These are often referred to as "novelty props" or "exotic props" at the sportsbooks.
The market is going to be flooded with plenty of options by the time next weekend rolls around. Here's a quick look at the types of bets you can expect for Super Bowl weekend.
Coin Toss
You can bet on whether the Chiefs or the Niners will win the coin toss or if it lands on heads or tails. Either way, your odds are exactly that…a coin toss. No experience is necessary.
Gatorade Bath
What color will it be? The Gatorade that was dumped on Andy Reid last year was purple, and backers were paid +650! Orange has been used the most times (five) while green has not hit since 2001.
National Anthem
The National Anthem is often one of the highlights of the game. You can bet on the length of the entire song, or even just the length of the word "brave."
This year's anthem singer is Reba McEntire, and the line for the length of the entire anthem opened at 84.5 seconds! That would be awfully quick and it seems Vegas realized that, as it has already corrected with the new line settling at 90.5
Last year's anthem singer was also a country star, Chris Stapleton, and it went under the listed line for a plus-money payout. Here is a breakdown of that bet.
Halftime Performance
We already have some early markets for Usher's halftime show. For example: How many songs will be played? That line is set at 8.5
But there will be many more, such as: Will anyone else join him on stage? What will be his first song? What color will he be wearing? Pop culture fans can clean up with these wagers.
Commercials
Admit it. Sometimes the commercials are better than the game. Hopefully that's not the case this year, but either way, you can keep wagering even through the timeouts.
Here are some examples of what we will see:
Which ad will play first? Doritos or Bud Light? Will we see a dog or a horse first?
You can even simply bet on how many ads will be shown during the game.
In-Game
For those who want to bet on the game itself, there will be plenty of fun options.
Will the jersey number of the player who scores the first touchdown be even or odd? Will any offensive drive be shorter than the length of the national anthem? Will there be an onside kick? Will the first play from scrimmsge be a pass or rush?
There are endless ways for even novice bettors to win some cash during the game.
Miscellaneous
Who will the MVP thank first? Teammates and God are usually top choices, but don't rule out the coach or their third-grade teacher.
Which coach will be seen on camera first, Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid?
Or how about this one:
Will there be a proposal at the game (I'm looking at you, Travis Kelce)?
I imagine there are plenty of people looking to take that bet.