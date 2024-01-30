11 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Joseph Flores, 37, of 14110 Low Gap Road in West Fork, was arrested Sunday in connection with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Flores was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Samuel Manson-Endeboh, 24, of 1064 S. Dunn Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief. Manson-Endeboh was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Terry Foster, 24, of 1536 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication and a probation violation. Foster was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $6,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

Robert Thompson, 28, of 206 W. Butler St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, theft by receiving and furnishing prohibited articles. Thompson was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

Mark Berry, 54, of 2900 S. Fitzroy Place No. 402 in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery. Berry was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Shelby Skalnik, 39, of 55 N. Wildwood Drive in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Skalnik was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Junior Ramirez-Molina, 20, of 10646 E. Admiral Blvd. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse. Ramirez-Molina was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on felony citation.

Naisher Naisher, 34, of 608 Oak Ave, in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse. Naisher Naisher was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Nicky Campbell, 48, of 3914 Pasofino Loop in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Campbell was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Anthony Fifthingmow, 19, of 3324 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with commercial burglary and a probation violation. Fifthingmow was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond.

West Fork

Allen Ellis, 43, of 82 Pleasant St. in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with terroristic threatening and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ellis was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bond.