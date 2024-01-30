All-day duck hunting allowed Wednesday

As the 2023-24 waterfowl hunting season comes to a close, hunters are reminded that all-day waterfowl hunting on Arkansas Game and Fish Commission-owned wildlife management areas is allowed Wednesday, the final day of the season.

This all-day waterfowl hunt includes wildlife management areas that are designated open only on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Hunters at Raft Creek and Cypress Bayou management areas will still need to obtain daily permits, available at the access areas for these management areas and will be required to complete the data cards on these permits and turn them in after their hunt.

This all-day hunt does not apply to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service refuges, which follow their own access restrictions. These can be found on pages 60-62 of the 2023-24 Arkansas Waterfowl Hunting Guidebook. Additionally, rest areas are still closed to access during this time. These areas offer valuable resources and shelter for ducks, shorebirds and other migrants as they prepare for and begin their migration north to nesting grounds, where it is hoped they will produce the next generation of waterfowl for future duck-hunting adventures.