Arkansas Citizens for Transparency drops FOIA-related lawsuit against attorney general

The group behind two ballot campaigns to strengthen the state's Freedom of Information Act on Tuesday dropped its lawsuit against Attorney General Tim Griffin.

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency has proposed a pair of ballot proposals -- a constitutional amendment and an initiated act -- that it said if passed would make state government more transparent. Last week, the group filed a lawsuit against Griffin after the Republican attorney general repeatedly rejected ballot wording for their proposals.

However, Griffin's office certified the group's constitutional amendment last week and its initiated act Monday, clearing the way for Arkansas Citizens for Transparency to begin its petition campaign.

The lawsuit asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to either certify ballot wording for the group's constitutional amendment or rewrite it so the group could begin collecting signatures to get the measure on the ballot for the general election in November.

To make the ballot, the group will need to collect at least 90,704 signatures for the amendment, and least 72,563 signatures for the proposed initiated act. Signatures need to be turned into the secretary of state's office by July 5.

For weeks repeated rejections from the attorney general's office frustrated members of Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, who claimed in their lawsuit Griffin had "a complete lack of understanding of his role" or that "he is intentionally thwarting the effort of the petitioner."

David Couch, treasurer of Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, said even after Griffin gave the go-ahead for the group's amendment that the group considered continuing its lawsuit as way to clarify the attorney general's role in the review process. Couch also said the group considered dropping the lawsuit to instead focus on the petition campaign, which will require a lot of the group's time and resources.

The proposed amendment would create a right to government transparency and make it more difficult for the legislature to change the Freedom of Information Act.

The amendment would require changes to the state's open records and meetings law to have two-thirds majority in the General Assembly that would only take effect after approval by the voters through a statewide referendum. Immediate changes to the Freedom of Information Act would require a nine-tenths vote in the General Assembly that could be overturned by a statewide referendum under the amendment.

If approved, the initiated act would establish a state commission to assist citizens with their records requests and give courts the authority to issue civil penalties against government bodies that don't comply with a records request. The proposal also would require government agencies to disclose public records within three working days upon request or explain the reason for nondisclosure.

The initiated act also would clarify a public meeting as "a communication between two or more members of a governing body for the purpose of exercising a responsibility, authority, power, or duty of the governing body concerning official action." The definition would include discussions between a government employee and one or more elected officials for purposes "to poll the votes."