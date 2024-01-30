Arkansas Racing Commission OKs proposed revisions to its casino gaming rules

The Arkansas Racing Commission on Tuesday formally authorized proposed revisions to its casino gaming rules.

The commission's proposed rules changes will require the approval of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders before the commission accepts public comment on them for 30 days and then considers approving the revised rules before presenting them to the Legislative Council for its review.

Doralee Chandler, a deputy attorney general overseeing state agencies, speculated the commission will consider approving the revised rules in March.

After the Legislative Council reviews the commission's revised rules, the commission will need to approve a new application for the Pope County casino license and a new scoring matrix for the applications, and set the dates for the 30-day application period, Chandler told the commission last week. After the application period ends, the commission will review and score applications for the casino license.

The commission's current rules state applications for a casino license will be accepted by the commission for 30 days, starting on the date established by the commission, and no applications will be accepted after the 30-day period "except for good cause shown."

The proposed revised rules authorized by the commission Tuesday would eliminate the phrase "except for good cause shown" from the rules. The attorney general's office recommended axing that phrase from the rules because "this is a clause that is inviting of litigation," Chandler told the commission last week.

Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution, approved by voters in November 2018, authorized the Arkansas Racing Commission to license four full-fledged casinos. Three casinos currently operate in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and West Memphis.

On Jan. 11, the Arkansas Supreme Court denied a petition from Legends Resort and Casino and Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses seeking a rehearing in the case in which the court ruled that the Arkansas Racing Commission's award of the Pope County casino license to the consortium violated Amendment 100.

In a 5-2 ruling Oct. 26, the state's Supreme Court affirmed a ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued in January 2023. Fox ruled the Arkansas Racing Commission erred by awarding the license to two entities when the Arkansas Constitution states that only a single entity can hold a casino license, and that Legends does not meet licensing requirements written into the Arkansas Constitution because the company has no prior casino experience. The Cherokee/Legends consortium appealed Fox's ruling to the state Supreme Court.

In November 2021, a divided Arkansas Racing Commission issued the Pope County casino license to the Legends/Cherokee consortium after it nullified the license that it awarded in 2020 to the Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership. Gulfside challenged the commission's decision, asking Fox to void the license to the consortium.

The commission's award of the casino license to the consortium came after the state Supreme Court in October 2021 reversed Fox's ruling that declared unconstitutional a commission rule and state law that required that letters of endorsement for casino licenses come from local officials in office at the time the license application is submitted. Gulfside's letter of support was signed by former Pope County Judge Jim Ed Gibson, just days before his term expired Dec. 31, 2018.

On Jan. 11, the Arkansans for Local Voices ballot committee filed a statement of organization with the Arkansas Ethics Commission that states the committee will advocate for a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 general election ballot to repeal the authorization for a casino in Pope County and "to require a local option vote for any future potential casino locations."

In August 2022, the Fair Play for Arkansas committee narrowly failed to submit enough signatures to get a similar proposal on the 2022 general election ballot, Republican Secretary of State John Thurston said at that time. The Choctaw Nation helped finance the committee.