Ballot language rejected for proposed constitutional amendment aiming to ease access to medical marijuana





Arkansas' attorney general rejected ballot language Monday for a proposed constitutional amendment aiming to ease access to medical marijuana.

Griffin's office found several issues with the amendment's wording, saying parts of it were ambiguous or misleading.

The amendment, put forth by Arkansans for Patient Access, would allow nurse practitioners, physicians' assistants and pharmacists -- in addition to doctors -- to provide written certification for medical marijuana on behalf of patients.

The amendment would allow patients to grow marijuana at home and extend the validity of patient cards from one year to three years. If the federal government were to end its prohibition against marijuana, the amendment would allow adults to own up to one ounce of cannabis and allow licensed cultivators and dispensaries to sell the drug for adult use.

The amendment also would:

-- Allow non-Arkansas residents to obtain marijuana registration cards.

-- Allow for new advertising rules that would allow cannabis businesses to better market their products while still restricting advertising and packaging that appeal to children.

-- Permit healthcare providers to make assessments via telemedicine appointments.

-- Remove the annual renewal requirements for medical certifications.

The attorney general's approval is a required step before the petition effort can begin. To make the ballot, the amendment needs 90,704 signatures from at least 50 counties turned into the secretary of state's office by July 5.

Citizen proposed constitutional amendments require a brief summary of what their proposal would do if approved, called a "ballot title." Under an Arkansas law passed in 2023, the attorney general is ultimately responsible for approving a petition's ballot title and popular name before the signature collection effort can begin.

When reviewing the amendment's ballot title, the attorney general's office found "undefined phrases," such as medical cannabis and "usable marijuana."

Griffin also found fault with how the amendment would change advertising regulations set out in Amendment 98, the constitutional measure voters approved in 2016 to legalize medical marijuana. The attorney general's office said it was unclear whether the Medical Marijuana Commission or Alcoholic Beverage Control Division would be responsible for making new regulations.

"Arkansans for Patient Access is reviewing Attorney General Tim Griffin's ballot proposal opinion," Erika Gee, legal counsel Arkansans for Patient Access, said in a statement. "We intend to address the issues raised and resubmit. We are confident ballot language will be presented that ultimately gains approval."



