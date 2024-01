Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd brings its 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's album "The Division Bell,” with new animation, lasers and a light show, to the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena, the venue’s smaller footprint, in North Little Rock on May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45.75-$75 plus service charges with a limit of eight tickets per household, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Visit Ticketmaster.com.