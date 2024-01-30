COLUMNIST: Where things stand

With Donald Trump's decisive victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary, the possibility of anyone else securing the party's presidential nomination is vanishingly small. That depressing reality doesn't mean that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley should abandon her campaign to overtake Trump, which she vowed to continue.

Haley is right to suggest that it is wrong for the nomination to be sewn up because of results in the first two contests. The front-loading of the nomination process in both parties can effectively disenfranchise voters in states with later contests.

Haley recently has been harder on Trump--questioning his mental acuity and rejecting his claim that he won the 2020 election--but she was among the candidates who raised their hands when asked in a debate last August if they would support Trump if he were nominated, even if he had been convicted of a crime.

She also suggests, plausibly, that she would be a stronger general election candidate against President Biden. That claim is supported by the strong support she apparently received in New Hampshire from independent voters.

Yet it seems that many Republican voters--and the craven politicians who want to stay on their good side--are inured to the arguments against a Trump nomination.

Given the unpredictability of events, it is ominous that one of the two major parties would nominate such a manifestly unfit demagogue for the presidency. But that is where America finds itself.