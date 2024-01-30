’Dogs hand Tigers 3rd loss in 5 games

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Darrione Rogers scored 19 points and Mjracle Sheppard added 12 as Mississippi State used a strong defensive effort in the third quarter to beat No. 9 LSU 77-73 on Monday night.

The loss was the second straight for LSU, which fell to top-ranked South Carolina 76-70 on Thursday. It was the third loss in five games for the Tigers (18-4, 5-3 SEC).

"This game was one that was not surprising. When you play a game on the road after a big game like we had with South Carolina, you watch your team and see how they reacted," LSU Coach Kim Mulkey said. "We had the lead and did some things early, but in the second half we can't seem to get stops defensively when they matter. You have to get stops at this level and we don't seem to be doing it."

Jerkaila Jordan scored 15 of her 24 points in the second half for Mississippi State (17-5, 4-3).

Sheppard, who held LSU All-American guard Hailey Van Lith to 4 points, added 6 steals, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Rogers shot 6 for 10 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and hit three key free throws in the final 30 seconds.

"Those are those moments that you dream about as a kid -- big situations against top teams," Rogers said. "My teammates and coaching staff truly believe in me and they get mad when I don't shoot the ball. I live for those moments."

Angel Reese had 20 points and 18 rebounds for LSU. Flau'jae Johnson finished with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Aneesha Morrow scored 14 points and Mikayla Williams 11.

Rogers hit a three-pointer with about a minute left in the game to end a nearly 6-minute scoring drought for Mississippi State, extending its lead to six point and helping to seal the win.

Mississippi State had trailed by two points, 40-38, entering the second half before seizing control in the third period. LSU missed its last nine shots in the third and the Bulldogs used a 28-point outburst to take a 63-57 lead with one quarter remaining.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to nine points with about five minutes remaining. LSU closed within three points before Rogers hit a 3-pointer provide a bit of breathing room.

Mississippi State made 53% of its shots, hitting 30 of 57 from the field with 9-of-17 shooting from 3-point distance. The Tigers were at 45% (29 of 65) and just 3 of 14 from long range. The Bulldogs got 35 points from their bench, while LSU got six.

"I'm a man of words, but I'm still speechless," MSU Coach Sam Purcell said. "This is what I dreamed about. This is the moment that I wanted to come here. I told everyone to give me a chance, but give us a chance together. This place is special."

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 7 DUKE 77,

VIRGINIA TECH 67

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Jeremy Roach scored 16 points off the bench to lead No. 7 Duke to a victory over Virginia Tech on Monday night.

Bothered by knee and ankle injuries of late, Roach shot 5 of 11 from the floor and made four three-pointers for the Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2 ACC), who have won three straight games and 11 of 12. Kyle Filipowski added 14 points for Duke, and Tyrese Proctor finished with 12.

MJ Collins paced the Hokies (13-8, 5-5) with 17 points. Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla and Lynn Kidd scored 12 apiece. Virginia Tech had its three-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 4 HOUSTON 76,

TEXAS 72, OT

AUSTIN, Texas -- The fourth-ranked Cougars survived a scare on the road from the Longhorns, forcing overtime with a tip-in from J'Wan Roberts and using an 11-7 advantage in the extra period to win their fifth game in a row.

Houston took a 33-25 lead into halftime, but Texas rallied back from an 11-point second half deficit to take a 48-46 lead on a layup by Dillion Mitchell with 10:26 left in regulation. Dylan Disu made a three-pointer with 8:21 to play to give Texas a 54-48 lead, but Houston quickly clawed back as the teams went back-and-forth until the second-half buzzer.

Jamal Shead finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, all good for at least a tie of a team high. Max Abmas paced Texas with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Shead and Abmas both missed three-point attempts in the closing seconds on the second half to put the game away.

SEC WOMEN

AUBURN 67,

GEORGIA 49

AUBURN, Ala. -- Honesty Scott-Grayson scored a game-high 21 points and Taylen Collins added 13 for the Tigers as they cruised to a victory over the Bulldogs on Monday night.

Georgia (10-10, 1-6 SEC) kept the game close in the first half, trailing just 12-9 after allowing Auburn (14-6, 3-4) to score the first nine points of the game, but it was outscored 24-14 in the second quarter and could not cut the deficit to single digits in the second half.

Asia Avinger led Georgia with 14 points.

SWAC MEN

UAPB 86, GRAMBLING STATE 70

A barrage of three-pointers led the way for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as it shot its way to victory at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, La.

UAPB (9-11, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) hit 14 three-pointers, including nine in the first half, to take a 37-23 lead into halftime. Joe French connected on seven three-pointers and finished with 23 points for the Golden Lions, who also went 24 of 28 (85.7%) from the free-throw line. Kylen Milton led UAPB with 26 points, and Ismael Plet tallied 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Lonnell Martin Jr. added 13 points for the Golden Lions.

Tra'Michael Moton had 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists for Grambling State (8-12, 5-2), which had its four-game winning streak stopped. Jourdan Smith collected 15 points, and Kintavious Dozier ended with 11 points.

SWAC WOMEN

UAPB 56, GRAMBLING STATE 49

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff went two-for-two on its southern road trip by outlasting the Tigers at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, La.

Zaay Green posted 14 points and 10 rebounds for UAPB (10-10, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which was coming off a 74-59 victory over Southern on Jan. 27. But the Golden Lions had to overcome a rough shooting effort and 19 turnovers to win their third straight game in Louisiana.

UAPB shot 20 of 63 (31.7%), including a combined 8 of 35 (22.9%) in the second and third quarters. The Golden Lions, who also won at McNeese State in Lake Charles, La., on Dec. 31, were tied with Grambling State (11-7, 5-2) at 47-47 with less than five minutes to play, but a three-pointer from Coriah Beck with 2:54 left in the game gave them the lead for good.

Kalia Walker finished with 11 points and Jelissa Reese had 10 points for UAPB. Anijah Grant led the Tigers with 11 points and 17 rebounds.