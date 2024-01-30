Every Quarterback Prop Bet for Super Bowl LVIII

Quarterback player props for Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes for Super Bowl LVIII have been released.
SI Sportsbook currently has the game total listed at 47.5 with the Niners favored by -1.5. The game total and small point spread suggest this game could be an offensive shootout, though both defenses have been among the best in the NFL this season. The Chiefs allowed a mere 17.3 points per game this season while the Niners allowed 17.5. Only the Ravens were better, allowing 16.5 on average.
Here are where the player prop lines are opening this week. If you see value, be sure to grab it early.
Passing Touchdowns Prop Odds
Brock Purdy 1.5 Over (-140)| Under (+110)
Patrick Mahomes 1.5 Over (-140)| Under (+110)
Brock Purdy had 31 passing touchdowns during the regular season which ranked third behind only Dak Prescott and Jordan Love. Purdy has one passing touchdown in each postseason game this year.
The Chiefs have allowed an average of only one passing TD per game in the postseason, and they allowed only 19 passing touchdowns across 17 regular-season games.
Patrick Mahomes had only 27 passing touchdowns in the regular season - the second-fewest of his career, and in the postseason he has four touchdown passes across three games played.
The Niners allowed just 20 passing touchdowns in 17 regular season games, and they have allowed three passing scores across two postseason games.
In seventeen career postseason games, Mahomes has 39 total touchdowns for an average of 2.3 per game.
Passing Yards Prop Odds
Brock Purdy 247.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)
Patrick Mahomes 260.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)
Brock Purdy averaged 267.5 passing yards per game this season, and he's averaged 259.5 yards per game in the postseason. The Chiefs allowed only 197.2 passing yards per game during the regular season, and they have allowed only 219 per game in the postseason. Only seven quarterbacks exceeded 247.5 passing yards vs. the Chiefs this year, including the postseason.
Patrick Mahomes passed for a career-low 261.4 yards per game this season, and in the postseason he has averaged 239.3. The Niners have allowed an average of 232.4 passing yards per game, including postseason. Just like the Chiefs, the Niners have allowed only seven quarterbacks to surpass this prop this year.
Mahomes has averaged 282.5 passing yards per game in his postseason career.
Passing Attempt Prop Odds
Brock Purdy 31.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)
Patrick Mahomes 36.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)
Purdy averaged 27.7 pass attempts per game in the regular season, and only cleared this mark twice. In the postseason, he went over this mark vs. the Packers. The Chiefs have allowed 31.8 attempts per game across twenty contests this year.
Mahomes has exceeded this in two of three postseason contests, and he had 37+ attempts eleven times during the regular season. In nineteen games this year, the Niners have allowed an average of exactly 36.5 pass attempts per game.
Pass Completions Prop Odds
Brock Purdy 21.5 Over (-105)| Under (-120)
Patrick Mahomes 25.5 Over (-105)| Under (-110)
The Niners have allowed an average of just 23.4 pass completions per game this year, while the Chiefs have allowed just 20.25.
Purdy has completed 22+ passes only four times this year, including postseason. Mahomes has completed 26+ eight times in twenty games played this year.
Interceptions Prop Odds
Brock Purdy .5 Over (-110| Under (-120)
Patrick Mahomes .5 Over (-125)| Under (-105)
Brock Purdy had only 11 interceptions this regular season, while Mahomes threw a career-worst 14. In the postseason, Mahomes has not yet thrown a pick, while Purdy has thrown one.
San Francisco's twenty-two regular-season interceptions tied with Chicago for the most in the league while the Chiefs defense struggled in that department, logging only eight.
Longest Completion Prop Odds
Brock Purdy 37.5 Over (-110)| Under (-120)
Patrick Mahomes 35.5 Over (-120)| Under (-110)
Purdy exceeded this prop in 11 of 16 regular season contests this season and also in his postseason game vs. the Lions.
Mahomes exceeded this nine times during the regular season, and once in three postseason games this year.
Pass + Rush Yards Prop Odds
Brock Purdy 261.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)
Patrick Mahomes 290.5 Over (-115)| Under (-115)
Both quarterbacks will use their legs when they need to. Mahomes had career-high rushing attempts and rushing yards during the regular season and Purdy racked up 48 ground yards vs. the Lions in the NFC Championship game.
