In the News





Jesse Gregory, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, said "hopefully this is my scare of the career," when a vehicle that he pulled over for a traffic stop on an interstate was hit by another, sending Gregory flying.

Amr bin Saleh Abdulrahman al-Madani, the CEO of the royal commission for Saudi Arabia's al-Ula desert city, has been arrested on corruption and money-laundering charges over $55 million in contracts.

Jean E. Jameson, a 78-year-old from Deep River, Conn., was charged with 55 counts of animal cruelty after authorities seized 43 dogs, 3 hens and 1 rooster from inside her house with severely unsanitary conditions discovered and improper food or water for the dogs.

Shane Pryor, a 17-year-old awaiting trial in a homicide case, was captured and taken into custody by U.S. marshals after having been on the run from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he had been undergoing treatment for a hand injury.

Lela Black, a 5-year-old from Princeton, Ky., was found unharmed with her father Byron after an Amber Alert had been issued for Lela and an arrest warrant for Byron in the slaying of his wife, Kelly.

Russell Warren, a 48-year-old man from Prudenville, Mich., was charged with threatening President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after being accused of making posts on X saying that the FBI headquarters would be bombed and that Biden and Harris should be executed by hanging.

Javian Major and Sandy Broussard of Texas have been charged with forgery, along with Major being accused of pretending to be a funeral director and mortician which allowed him to steal insurance payments while supposedly mishandling bodies in the process according to the families.

John Reardon, a 59-year-old from Millis, Mass., was arrested in connection with threats to kill members of the state's Jewish community and bomb a local synagogue after he supposedly called congregations and a Jewish organization, leaving varying threats in voicemails.

Dade Holloway, a 41-year-old New Hampshire man, was sentenced to 40 years to life for opening fire during a wedding in a local church, wounding a bishop and the bride nearly two weeks after Holloway's stepfather had been killed by the son of the groom.



