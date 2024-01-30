Inmate on the lam since Jan. 21 is recaptured on east side of PB

Escapee Jatonia Bryant was captured, and authorities are blaming an inaccurate head count for his and another man’s escape.

At 11:07 a.m. Monday, Bryant, an escapee from the Dub Bras-sell Adult Detention Center, was captured in Pine Bluff.

Officers were conducting surveillance in the east side of Pine Bluff when Capt. Yohance Brunson, with the Jefferson County sheriff’s office, saw a black male, later identified as Bryant, walking in the area of Belair Street and East Harding Avenue.

Brunson identified Bryant by the clothing he was wearing. Bryant continued to walk closer to Brunson’s vehicle and Brunson was able to call in additional personnel to take Bryant into custody without incident. Bryant was taken to the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center.

“We appreciate the outstanding efforts of our own Captain Brunson, our Investigators, deputies, as well as the Pine Bluff Police Department Vice and Narcotics, Arkansas State Police, and Arkansas Department of Correction K-9 tracking team,” stated a news release. “Since Bryant’s escape they have worked numerous hours every day used every resource at their disposal to locate and apprehend Bryant.” Bryant, 23, and Noah Roush, 22, escaped from the jail on Jan.

21. Authorities said then that they thought the men had escaped in the 48 hours before Jan. 21 but that they weren’t sure. The sheriff’s office said the matter is under investigation.

“While both Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant have been returned to the detention center our investigation does not end,” the office said. “Our Investigators will continue to work bringing criminal charges against all the people who assisted Roush and Bryant in evading apprehension.” The sheriff’s office said that the investigation had so far revealed that jail personnel “did not perform an accurate head count which led to the approximate 36-hour head start these individuals had.” “Our agency remains committed to the safety and security of our citizens as well as our detainees,” the office said. “Since 2019 we have worked aggressively with jail staff and contractors to correct structural vulnerabilities revealed since opening the jail in 2007. These actions included making updates to our facility in the way of cameras, perimeter intrusion systems, fences around and on top of the facility, which did not exist prior to 2019. The cost of such upgrades has been over $250,000. While these are always a deterrent to an escape, we rely heavily on our jail personnel for detainee security.

“While escapes are infrequent, they do occur considering the will and means of any given detainee. That does not excuse the actions of our jailers. This failure on the part of our jailers, to not follow policies and procedures, is not in keeping with the high standards set by the JCSO. This investigation continues as well, and each person will be dealt with accordingly.” Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said that under his administration, the office had made investments in and around both of the detention centers.

“The recent escape of detainees Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant serves as a catalyst for further capital improvements, prompting us to redouble our efforts to address critical, longstanding challenges inherited from previous administrations related to the design and structure of the jail itself,” Woods said.

“Because of our dedication to the security of the people of Jefferson County, our staff and our detainees, we will continue to make such capital improvements to improve again our ability to prevent escapes and thwart the introduction of contraband into our jail.” Wood said his office would work to make sure the jails are secure.

“We are committed to transparency and accountability throughout this process, recognizing that the trust of our community hinges on our ability to effectively safeguard our community and those under our care,” he said. “As Sheriff, I assure you that every resource will be mobilized, every protocol reviewed, and every effort exerted to prevent such incidents from occurring again.”



