Landmark Elementary briefly locked down after shots heard in the area

Landmark Elementary in south Little Rock was briefly under lockdown Tuesday after shots were heard in the area, the Pulaski County Special School District said in a social media post at 12:35 p.m.

At 1:01 p.m., a second post announced the school had been cleared from the lockdown after the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office searched the area and found nothing.

Sheriff officials "believe the school is in safe condition to continue" with its day, the post said.

A district spokesperson said the day was continuing undisturbed; students had come inside from recess for the precautionary lockdown.