



OZARK -- Authorities arrested an Oklahoma man Friday in connection with theft of a motor vehicle and attempted first-degree murder after they say he hit a deputy with a stolen vehicle.

Amos Breedlove, 43, of Roland, Okla., is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless driving, fleeing, speeding, resisting arrest, residential burglary, theft of motor vehicle, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

The Franklin County sheriff's office received a call at 5:53 a.m. Friday from a woman who lives in the area near the intersection of Arkansas 60 and Arkansas 41, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The woman said a man stole her Chevrolet Tahoe after breaking into her home and demanding her cellphone and car keys.

Sgt. Tyler Ingram responded to the call and began patrolling the area near the woman's residence after speaking with her, the release said. Ingram said he spotted the vehicle shortly after speaking with the woman and tried to get Breedlove to stop. The vehicle started to flee on Arkansas 60 and briefly stopped ahead of Ingram's patrol vehicle. At this point, Ingram exited his vehicle, but the suspect made a U-turn before accelerating the vehicle and striking the deputy and his vehicle.

Ingram was unable to pursue Breedlove due to injury and contacted Franklin County emergency medical services for aid, the release said.

The Franklin County sheriff's office, Charleston Police Department, Arkansas Game and Fish officers and Arkansas State Police responded after being contacted by dispatch and began investigating the scene and attempting to locate the suspect, according to the release. Authorities found Breedlove at his father's residence near Grand Prairie Road. He was caught and arrested after attempting to flee from the officers on a tractor.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner, the release said. Ingram received hospital care for his injuries and was released the same day.

Breedlove's bond was set for $1 million cash only.



