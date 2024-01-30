Names and Faces





Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will perform at the Grammy Awards next week, organizers revealed on Sunday. This will be the first performance for the folk artist at the awards show and another significant achievement after she suffered a serious brain aneurysm in 2015. Mitchell, 80, is nominated for best folk album with "Joni Mitchell at Newport," a live recording of a surprise concert she played at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I. It had been her first full concert since her aneurysm, and evolved from a set of "Joni Jams" that had been held at her home in Bel-Air, Calif., over the previous years. She had hosted artists including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd and Marcus Mumford. Mitchell has won nine Grammys, her most recent in 2022 when she won the historical album award for "Joni Mitchell Archives -- Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)." She was also given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy in 2002. Other acts set to perform at the Grammys, taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 4, include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and U2 among other acts.

Erin Moriarty, an actress who stars in Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys," announced that she would be stepping away from Instagram in one final post that went against ex-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Kelly had previously accused Moriarty of undergoing plastic surgery on a Jan. 17 episode of her "Megyn Kelly Show" podcast to try and improve her appearance. "More and more young women are doing this," Kelly said. "It's not about an objection to plastic surgery. It's about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself." Kelly showed two photos of Moriarty to try to highlight differences in her appearance over time as clear evidence of serious surgery. Moriarty claimed that one picture Kelly used had been from a decade ago, before she was legally able to drink, despite Kelly saying it was from only a year ago. "You don't have to believe me when I say that these videos are absolutely false. But the way that this has been spoken about, the way that I have been spoken to, I will not accept," Moriarty said. "This is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news."



