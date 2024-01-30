



Berkshire Hathaway

franchise opening

Little Rock real estate agent Robin J. Miller is opening a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in Central Arkansas.

"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a company that I respect and trust," she said in a statement. "Affiliating with this network will allow me to leverage the power of a global brand that is known for its quality, innovation, and reliability. We will also benefit from the company's extensive resources, tools, and technology that are designed to help agents succeed in any market condition."

Miller and her team work with a number of homebuyers and also do work with luxury sellers, relocation services, new construction and commercial real estate.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is licensed to use the name of the Omaha, Neb., multinational conglomerate run by Warren Buffett.

"We are delighted to welcome Robin J. Miller and her team to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices," network Chief Executive Officer Christy Budnick said in a statement. "With her unparalleled experience in the local real estate market, exceptional leadership qualities, and an impeccable customer service approach, Robin will be a wonderful steward for our brand in Arkansas."

-- Aaron Gettinger

Truck tonnage index

declines 1.7% in '23

Despite an increase in overall tonnage in December, the 2023 for-hire truck tonnage index ended the year lower than in 2022, the American Trucking Association said.

Bob Costello, the association's chief economist, said while 2023 ended on a better note, truck tonnage remains in a recession.

"For the entire year, tonnage contracted 1.7% from 2022 levels," he said in a Jan 23. release. "This makes 2023 the worst annual reading since 2020 when the index fell 4% from 2019, and the only year since 2020 that tonnage contracted."

The Truck Tonnage Index increased by 2.1% in December after falling by 1.4% in November.

J.B. Hunt posted a 9% decrease in fourth-quarter revenue from $3.65 billion a year ago to $3.30 billion. The company's income for the quarter also dropped by 28%, from $281.9 million to $203.2 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

-- Dylan Sherman

State index down

by 0.48 to 926.03

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 926.03, down 0.48 point.

"A busy day to start a busy week ahead as the S&P 500 topped 4,900 on Monday with interest rates dipping a bit in front of a FOMC meeting that ends on Wednesday as investors look for any clues to a direction from the Fed," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



