Northwest Arkansas, River Valley residents among those appointed to state boards and commissions

Governor's appointments
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday the following appointments:
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL BOARD
Hannah Ray, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Pamela DePriest.
ARKANSAS BLACK HISTORY COMMISSION
Caleb Williams, Pine Bluff. Term expires January 14, 2030. Replaces Elise Hampton.
BOARD OF CORRECTIONS
Jamol Jones, Benton. By designation as the chairman of the Post-Prison Transfer Board. To serve at the will of the governor. Replaces John Felts.
ARKANSAS BOARD OF HEARING INSTRUMENT DISPENSERS
Dr. Kelly Linton, Van Buren. Term expires July 31, 2026. Replaces Zachary Ward.
Timothy Kajdan, Clarksville. Term expires July 31, 2026. Previously vacant position.
ARKANSAS MOTOR VEHICLE COMMISSION
Clay Maxey, Mountain Home. Term expires Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Mitchell Ward.
ARKANSAS RACING COMMISSION
Alex Lieblong, Conway. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.
Michael Post, Altus. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.
ARKANSAS STATE BOARD OF ATHLETIC TRAINING
Terry DeWitt, Arkadelphia. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Reappointment.
ARKANSAS STATE CLAIMS COMMISSION
Dee Holcomb, Pine Bluff. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Courtney Baird.
Paul Morris, Rogers. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.
ARKANSAS STATE MEDICAL BOARD
Dr. Jonathan Reding, Little Rock. Term expires Dec. 31, 2028. Replaces Dr. Matthew Sellers.
ARKANSAS STATE POLICE COMMISSION
Steve Edwards, Marianna. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Reappointment.
ARKANSAS WATERWAYS COMMISSION
Clint Gatson, Lakeview. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Jeff Rutledge.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY
Jim Smith, Fayetteville. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM
Jerry Morgan, Jonesboro. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Reappointment.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Kelley Erstine, Conway. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Cornell Maltbia.
KEEP ARKANSAS BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION
Vickie Egleston, Arkadelphia. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Jon Simpson.
STATE CRIME LABORATORY BOARD
Sheriff Rodney Wright, Benton. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Tim Helder.
HVACR LICENSING BOARD
Cecil Corning, Morrilton. Term expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Jeffrey Webb.
Steven Watts, Conway. Term expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Everett Dean.
POST-PRISON TRANSFER BOARD
Lona McCastlain, Austin. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Reappointment.
Jamol Jones, Benton. To serve at the will of the governor. Replaces John Felts as chairman.
STATE BOARD OF BARBER EXAMINERS
Aaron Jackson, Benton. Term expires June 30, 2029. Replaces Thomas McArthur.
STATE BOARD OF COLLECTION AGENCIES
Edward Vance, Benton. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Reappointment.
STATE EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMISSION
Judge Marvin Day, Jonesboro. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces Robert McGowen.
Barry Brandt, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces Skot Covert.
Jason Morris, Holiday Island. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Reappointment.