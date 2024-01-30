Northwest Arkansas, River Valley residents among those appointed to state boards and commissions





Governor's appointments

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday the following appointments:

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL BOARD

Hannah Ray, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Pamela DePriest.

ARKANSAS BLACK HISTORY COMMISSION

Caleb Williams, Pine Bluff. Term expires January 14, 2030. Replaces Elise Hampton.

BOARD OF CORRECTIONS

Jamol Jones, Benton. By designation as the chairman of the Post-Prison Transfer Board. To serve at the will of the governor. Replaces John Felts.

ARKANSAS BOARD OF HEARING INSTRUMENT DISPENSERS

Dr. Kelly Linton, Van Buren. Term expires July 31, 2026. Replaces Zachary Ward.

Timothy Kajdan, Clarksville. Term expires July 31, 2026. Previously vacant position.

ARKANSAS MOTOR VEHICLE COMMISSION

Clay Maxey, Mountain Home. Term expires Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Mitchell Ward.

ARKANSAS RACING COMMISSION

Alex Lieblong, Conway. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.

Michael Post, Altus. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.

ARKANSAS STATE BOARD OF ATHLETIC TRAINING

Terry DeWitt, Arkadelphia. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Reappointment.

ARKANSAS STATE CLAIMS COMMISSION

Dee Holcomb, Pine Bluff. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Courtney Baird.

Paul Morris, Rogers. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.

ARKANSAS STATE MEDICAL BOARD

Dr. Jonathan Reding, Little Rock. Term expires Dec. 31, 2028. Replaces Dr. Matthew Sellers.

ARKANSAS STATE POLICE COMMISSION

Steve Edwards, Marianna. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Reappointment.

ARKANSAS WATERWAYS COMMISSION

Clint Gatson, Lakeview. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Jeff Rutledge.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

Jim Smith, Fayetteville. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

Jerry Morgan, Jonesboro. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Reappointment.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Kelley Erstine, Conway. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Cornell Maltbia.

KEEP ARKANSAS BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION

Vickie Egleston, Arkadelphia. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Jon Simpson.

STATE CRIME LABORATORY BOARD

Sheriff Rodney Wright, Benton. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Tim Helder.

HVACR LICENSING BOARD

Cecil Corning, Morrilton. Term expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Jeffrey Webb.

Steven Watts, Conway. Term expires June 30, 2026. Replaces Everett Dean.

POST-PRISON TRANSFER BOARD

Lona McCastlain, Austin. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Reappointment.

Jamol Jones, Benton. To serve at the will of the governor. Replaces John Felts as chairman.

STATE BOARD OF BARBER EXAMINERS

Aaron Jackson, Benton. Term expires June 30, 2029. Replaces Thomas McArthur.

STATE BOARD OF COLLECTION AGENCIES

Edward Vance, Benton. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Reappointment.

STATE EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMISSION

Judge Marvin Day, Jonesboro. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces Robert McGowen.

Barry Brandt, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces Skot Covert.

Jason Morris, Holiday Island. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Reappointment.



