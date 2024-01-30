Opinion

OPINION | FRAN ALEXANDER: Brooks-Hummel Preserve in Fayetteville an example of the preservation needed in NWA’s urban areas

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Fran Alexander

"A staggering loss that suggests the very fabric of North America's ecosystem is unraveling."

-- John W. Fitzpatrick and Peter Marra, American ornithologists, in the New York Times on the vanishing of one-third of the wild birds in the U.S.